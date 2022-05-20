Pokemon Sword and Shield Are Holding a New Shiny Pokemon Event This Weekend
By Kevin Knezevic
CNET
5 days ago
A new Max Raid event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield this weekend, and it gives players a chance to catch another shiny Pokemon. From May 19 to May 22, the clam Pokemon Shellder will be appearing more frequently in...
A new generation of Pokemon games is coming this year. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are launching for Nintendo Switch this holiday season, and they'll take players to a brand-new, open-world region brimming with new and familiar Pokemon to catch. Although we've only gotten a brief glimpse at the games since...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reportedly feature a much-requested, long-awaited feature. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best battle royale games thanks to it using Modern Warfare as a foundation. It has incredibly tight and satisfying gunplay, fun maps that allow for all kinds of strategies, vehicles, and much more. With that said, there are still some kinks that need to be worked out, and that is largely because of that aforementioned foundation. There are some huge issues with things like movement in Warzone, such as the fact your character struggles to climb up some very simple rocks and can't swim. Thankfully, it seems like one of those things will be fixed in the upcoming sequel.
The best Xbox One games are the titles that are absolute must-plays for anyone rocking either Microsoft's last console or an Xbox Series X - or indeed a PC for that matter. Microsoft's investment in creating an ecosystem for gaming across multiple platforms means that these titles live on beyond an individual console.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus made catching Pokémon more immersive, with an open world designed for sneaking and throwing Poké Balls. Players could now watch Mr. Mime make little gestures while sitting in a meadow or see a bashful Teddiursa skittering away. But a lot of wild Pokémon would also attack on sight, making the game a lot more intimidating for players that weren’t used to being approached and knocked out cold. In Arceus, encountering massive Alphas became a singularly terrifying experience.
Lightsabers come in all different shapes, colors, and sizes, but at the center of each one is a kyber crystal, which is what powers lightsabers and gives each one its unique glow. Kyber crystals are scattered around the galaxy, so Jedi younglings must find one as part of their training in order to start the process of constructing their own lightsaber (and becoming a full-fledged Jedi).
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
A popular PS3 game is getting a remaster via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Over the course of the PS3 generation, many great PlayStation IPs got their start, such as Uncharted and The Last Us. Many of these series have lived on through the PS4 and PS5, which is great because the lack of PS3 backward compatibility means they would be stranded otherwise. One of the games, Shatter, isn't as well known as the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, but many hardcore PlayStation fans will remember when it was released in 2009 as a PSN-only game to an impressive 86 on Metacritic. A remaster of this game was released by Netflix in 2022, and now this remaster is coming to the aforementioned platforms.
A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
It looks like Elden Ring is nowhere near the most-played game of this year. Elden Ring took the gaming world by storm when it launched back in February. Even those with no interest in the Souls series couldn't help but be intrigued by The Lands Between. Its vast popularity has led to Elden Ring swiftly becoming From Software's best-selling game ever, with 13.4 million sales in little over a month. As such, you might expect Elden Ring to be among the ten most-played titles of the year. But if you do, then you'd be wrong.
Multiple PS1 and PSP titles and their new in-game features have been added to certain PlayStation store markets as Sony prepares to roll out the revamped PlayStation Plus tier system. As Asian markets are seeing the PlayStation Plus revamp start today (May 23), multiple titles not on the previously announced...
Fans of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption series have found themselves somewhat concerned in the wake of a new rumor that has been making the rounds. Within the past week, one video game insider stated that new remasters of not only Red Dead Redemption, but also Red Dead Redemption 2 are set to release at some point in the future. And while this would seem like only good news at face value, Rockstar fans have a notable concern with how this situation could play out.
Surprise! There's a new Call of Duty coming out later this year, and now we know exactly when. Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot based on the 2009 original with the same exact name, will release on October 28. Activision announced the news on Twitter...
Capcom is considering the revival of some of its dormant franchises, depending on how much demand there is from fans. That’s according to a new investor relations Q&A, in which Capcom was asked what plans the company has for its dormant intellectual properties (via, VGC). Answering the question, a...
Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially rolled out the brand-new PlayStation Plus service in Asia ahead of its launch here in the UK, and it's giving us some idea of what to expect from the new Extra and Premium tiers. As I'm sure you know at this point, PlayStation Plus Extra...
If you spend a lot of time reading about video games on social media, you’ve probably seen this week’s instantly tiring discourse. It started with a couple of journalists harmlessly noting that they planned to unsubscribe from Xbox Game Pass for a bit, which escalated into a classic console war debate complete with angry fans on every side and brand clap backs.
Comments / 0