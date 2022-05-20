ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER- Windy, Storms This Weekend

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 5 days ago
Enjoy today, and tomorrow day. Might want to go fly a kite as it’s going to be windy, especially on the lake. Saturday night...

Rutherford Source

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

