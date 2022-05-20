ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: This Philo Deal Lets You Stream 60+ Live TV Channels for Just $15

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With so many new TV shows and movies set to release this year, having access to a streaming service that packs it all is almost a necessity. Philo is one such streaming service and for National Streaming Day, the streaming giant is offering a major deal for new customers.

From now through Tuesday, May 31, new Philo users can take $10 off of their first month with coupon code STREAM . This means you’ll get access to more than 60 TV channels plus on-demand movies and shows for just $15 a month ($25/month originally). Philo also regularly offers a seven-day free trial for its services. If you’re currently using the free trial, you’ll still be able to use the $10 coupon code for your first month, according to the brand.


Buy:
Philo One-Month Subscription
at
$15

What Is Philo?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PVep_0fktBFRh00

Philo

Philo is a live TV streaming service similar to Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV . But while Sling only offers 30 channels as part of its starter package, Philo gives you access to more than 60 TV channels, including AMC, Discovery, Hallmark, Lifetime, Nickelodeon and BBC World News. You can also purchase add-on channels like Starz and Epix.

You’ll be able to stream Philo on your smartphone, laptop or TV and be able to cast on your FireTV, Roku and even your GoogleTV. There are on-demand TV and movies available for streaming too and you’ve got unlimited DVR space — record all your favorite shows while you’re busy at work. You’ll even be able to use Philo on up to three devices at once, so you and your housemates can share a subscription.

While you won’t have access to regional channels or sports necessities like ESPN , Philo offers one of the widest on-demand libraries compared to its competitors, and it’s one of the most affordable TV services out there. Even more so now thanks to its limited-time streaming deal.

Best Philo Deals, Offers, Promo Codes

The National Streaming Day deal is the best Philo offer live right now. As mentioned above, using the code STREAM at checkout will give you $10 off your first month at Philo. You can even activate it if you choose to try out their seven-day online free trial first.

Sign up for Philo now before this deal expires on Tuesday, May 31, and access multiple channels and on-demand shows for a fraction of the price.


