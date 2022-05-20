Rabies alert issued for part of Jackson County

The pathogen that causes Lethal Bronzing Disease was recently identified in a palm tree tissue sample sent by the Franklin County Extension office to the University of Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center in Davie. Formerly called “Texas Phoenix Palm Decline,” this pathogen was renamed when it was found to infect at least 19 species of palms and had spread to Florida, Louisiana and Mexico. Florida’s first cases were diagnosed on 2006 in Hillsborough County and to-date, there are more than 30 counties in the state with positive tests, mostly in the central and southern portion of the state.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO