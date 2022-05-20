ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Rabies alert issued for part of Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After multiple exposure incidents involving foxes that have either tested positive for rabies or have shown behavior consistent with rabies, an alert has been issued for part of Jackson County. Health Department officials say the southern half of the county is under a rabies...

www.wjhg.com

WMBB

Franklin County sheriff accuses FWC of failing to respond to bear issue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County authorities are still concerned about at least one bear, and maybe more, roaming around the county. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission has had a ‘cavalier’ attitude about black bears, like the one that was seen walking through a cemetery this weekend. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Black bear spotted by residents, roaming around Franklin County

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Commissioners approve Walgreens opioid settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are making sure locals get the benefits they are entitled to after Walgreens reached a $683 million settlement with the state of Florida earlier this month. They approved the Settlement Participation Form for Walgreens Opioid Litigation at Tuesday’s meeting. The form...
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County mosquito spraying schedule for 2022

The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. “We are spraying Kontrol 4-4, a permethrin-base chemical,” said Brian Shepherd, Supervisor for Okaloosa County Mosquito Control. “Our...
WJHG-TV

Panama City could get grant for historic school

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek

Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported. The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting. Civics...
APALACHICOLA, FL
University of Florida

Fatal Palm Disease Discovered in Franklin County

The pathogen that causes Lethal Bronzing Disease was recently identified in a palm tree tissue sample sent by the Franklin County Extension office to the University of Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center in Davie. Formerly called “Texas Phoenix Palm Decline,” this pathogen was renamed when it was found to infect at least 19 species of palms and had spread to Florida, Louisiana and Mexico. Florida’s first cases were diagnosed on 2006 in Hillsborough County and to-date, there are more than 30 counties in the state with positive tests, mostly in the central and southern portion of the state.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Missing Decatur County teen found safe

As of 10 p.m. Monday, 17-year-old Collasha James was found safe, according to the Decatur County Sheriff's Office. The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs the community's help in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Collasha James was last seen on Saturday, May 21, around 6:00 P.M. James is missing from the...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Panama City receives $30-million cash in insurance settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The city of Panama City is getting another large settlement to put towards Hurricane Michael recovery. The city commission approved the memorandum with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust Tuesday morning. The total value of the settlement is around $73-million. Around $40-million of that has been used already on immediate repairs […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Truck vs. Okaloosa bridge median

Let’s get right into the news you need to know about this morning…. The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. “We are spraying Kontrol...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Visit PCB launches “Fun.For.All.” campaign

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

BDS approves summer school stipends for non-union teachers

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Dogs intentionally shot found floating in Coffee Co.

DOUBLE BRIDGES CREEK, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has an update on a case of animal cruelty. As we first reported, a Coffee Springs man is accused of shooting and killing dogs, then tossing them off a bridge. Over the weekend, the bodies of a half dozen or more dogs...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Walton County is a top destination for Airbnb

Port St. Joe received more than $800,000 in grants from EPA. Sinking houses, chemical contamination, and toxins. That’s how residents of the North Port St. Joe area describe their living conditions as a result of what they say is an underground stream. Updated: 1 hour ago. Click It or...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Annual Click It or Ticket It Campaign kicks off

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Click It or Ticket, a saying you’ve likely heard, reminding you to wear your seatbelt in a vehicle. From May 23rd thru June 5th, law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to do just that, Click It or Ticket. “You know somebody else can get...
BAY COUNTY, FL
waltonso.org

STATE ATTORNEY GINGER BOWDEN ANNOUNCES THREE SENTENCED IN MAY AS A RESULT OF WALTON COUNTY INVESTIGATIONS

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announces that Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced Timothy Lee Farris on May 17, 2022, to twenty-five years in Florida’s Department of Corrections, including a ten-year minimum mandatory sentence, for Burglary of a Dwelling while Armed with a Firearm, and five years in Florida’s Department of Corrections concurrent for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Walton County jury found Farris guilty of these charges on March 10, 2022.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Plane crash in Washington County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash Sunday evening. According to officials, they were called by residents off of Douglas Ferry Road about a plane crash in the area. Officials said the aircraft was traveling from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport to Atlanta.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies get scenario based training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies grabbed their gear and old cars on Tuesday and headed out to their training facility. Deputies participated in several real-life based training scenarios. Lieutenant James Vestal said all the exercises completed Tuesday were based on real past events, whether that be in this area or from another part of the United States.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Liberty, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Liberty; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 345 PM EDT/245 PM CDT/. * At 302 PM EDT/202 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chipley to 9 miles southwest of Marianna to 8 miles west of Blountstown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blountstown, Marianna, Chipley, Chattahoochee, Bradford, Sneads, Bristol, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Rock Bluff, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Ocheesee, Selman, Abe Springs, Chipola and Camps Head. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

