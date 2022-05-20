ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Indiana Mother Shot and Killed 2 Weeks After Her 5-Year-Old Son Was Fatally Shot

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265kv0_0fktA6h200
BigStock Images

A mother in Indiana mother was shot and killed five days after she laid her 5-year-old son to rest.

Kaylynn Davidson, 32, was shot outside of a restaurant in South Bend on Tuesday night. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police officers were called to Linden Grill around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found Kimarie Wright inside the restaurant clutching a handgun.

Surveillance video shows Davidson entering the restaurant. She then approached Wright, who then struck her. The women began to fight, and the fight was broken up.

Wright then pulled out a handgun, and Davidson fled, but Wright followed her and fired multiple shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wanot_0fktA6h200
Kimarie Wright mugshot

Wright, 26, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. She is being held without bond.

Davidson's death comes weeks after her son Kyler Jackson, 9, was killed after an accidental shooting involving "two juvenile relatives." The shooting was deemed accidental. Sadly, Kyler died on May 4.

"When you get that call when a loved one is dead, or that a loved one is at the hospital, that a tragedy has happened, it is a lot of emotion," Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee told WNDU.

"To get that call and to be there on the scene and to comfort those individuals, this is a tragedy for our city because violence is a disease," Lee said.

