Iowa’s unemployment claims lowest it’s been since 1973

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s initial unemployment claims for April are the lowest monthly numbers seen since 1973. Only 5,290 unemployment claims were made last month.

The Iowa Workforce Development released April’s unemployment report Friday morning. The report states Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.3 percent in March to 3 percent in April. The number of unemployed Iowans was also down in April compared to March. Only 50,900 Iowans were unemployed in April whereas 55,600 Iowans were unemployed in March.

Director of Iowa Workforce Development Beth Townsend said in a press release that April’s unemployment numbers indicate that Iowa is on the right track.

“Our economy continues to grow, our labor force continues to expand, and unemployed Iowans are finding new career opportunities faster than ever thanks to our pivot to focus on reemployment,” Townsend said in the press release.

Iowa businesses added 3,300 jobs last month. Most of the job growth was spurred by hiring increases in the manufacturing and construction industries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.