Iowa State

Iowa's unemployment claims lowest it's been since 1973

 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s initial unemployment claims for April are the lowest monthly numbers seen since 1973. Only 5,290 unemployment claims were made last month.

The Iowa Workforce Development released April’s unemployment report Friday morning. The report states Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.3 percent in March to 3 percent in April. The number of unemployed Iowans was also down in April compared to March. Only 50,900 Iowans were unemployed in April whereas 55,600 Iowans were unemployed in March.

B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli feeds Iowans for a century

Director of Iowa Workforce Development Beth Townsend said in a press release that April’s unemployment numbers indicate that Iowa is on the right track.

“Our economy continues to grow, our labor force continues to expand, and unemployed Iowans are finding new career opportunities faster than ever thanks to our pivot to focus on reemployment,” Townsend said in the press release.

Iowa businesses added 3,300 jobs last month. Most of the job growth was spurred by hiring increases in the manufacturing and construction industries.

iastate.edu

Cash Rental Rates Rise Significantly across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. The most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for Iowa farmland showed that rates increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Food bank orders double despite historically low unemployment

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are getting back to work in numbers the state hasn’t seen since 1970s. With unemployment at just 3% in April the economy looks to be back on track but local food banks are seeing a different reality. In April of 2020, a minimum of $95 was added to a household’s […]
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Iowa Cash Rent up 10%

The statewide average cash rent for Iowa cropland jumped 10% to $256 an acre, according to an Iowa State University annual survey. The surge, driven by exceptionally strong corn and soybean prices, pegs the statewide rate at it’s third highest level on record and its highest mark since 2014.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What will change with new Iowa bottle bill

PELLA, Iowa — A new bottle and can redemption law has been settled on by Iowa lawmakers after a decade of attempts to re-write it. Under the new measure, grocers and other retailers can opt out of accepting cans and bottles. Those who do still redeem cans and bottles will be compensated at three cents […]
PELLA, IA
WHO 13

Why Iowa can’t ban abortion quickly if Roe is overturned

With a staunch anti-abortion Republican governor and large GOP legislative majorities, Iowa would seem poised to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. There’s just one catch: a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that established the right to abortion under the state constitution.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Is Iowa prepared for the federal debt crisis?

Uncle Sam is broke and the nation is on the verge of a serious debt crisis, if we are not already in one. The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently released an alarming report regarding the nation’s fiscal health and their conclusions aren’t good. The report, which should be taken very seriously, flatly states, “The federal government faces an unsustainable fiscal future.” Consider the magnitude of Congress’s own watchdog cautioning the nation that we cannot continue down the same spending path we are on.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Central Iowa company accused of acting as a front for Chinese manufacturer

Underground Magnetics of Johnston, Iowa, is accused of falsely claiming that its Chinese-made products for locating critical infrastructure underground are made in the U.S. (Screen shot from Underground Magnetics training video via U.S. District Court filings) A central Iowa business is being sued in federal court for allegedly claiming that...
JOHNSTON, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Biggest cities in Iowa 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Iowa 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Rental property prices increasing across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Costs for housing and apartment rents are rising nationwide. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in 2021, single-family homes increased by 18%, while ApartmentList.com reports rent rising by 17% in 2022. Iowans are feeling the effects of it. Johnny Case said he moved back to Iowa after being away […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Auditor Sand says someone tried to steal his paychecks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Auditor Rob Sand said Monday he was the target of an attempted email scam in which someone pretended to be him and unsuccessfully tried to move his paycheck deposit to a different bank account. Sand used his own experience as Iowa’s top financial accountability officer to warn people about […]
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Workers Out Of Job Due To A Closure That May Not Stick

Over 200 jobs will be lost when two energy plants in Iowa and Kansas are shut down, but it might not be for long. Siemens Gamesa wind energy plants in Fort Madison, Iowa, and Hutchinson, Kansas are closing as the company awaits new orders. According to an article in KCRG, the Iowa location will close in June while the Kansas location will close in July.
FORT MADISON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowa lawmakers approve casino moratorium

DES MOINES — With Cedar Rapids casino backers on the cusp of applying again for a state license, the Iowa Legislature with scant notice Monday approved a moratorium on issuing any new approvals for casinos for two years. The moratorium, a new topic that came up in what appears...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Court Of Appeals To Hear Oral Arguments In Northwest Iowa In Early June

Okoboji, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals will be on the road early next month, hearing oral arguments in two cases, during a visit to northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa Court of Appeals website, the Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Thursday, June 2nd during the Chautauqua Conference at Arrowood Resort in Okoboji.
OKOBOJI, IA
WHO 13

Insiders: Voter fraud that could have impacted an Iowa election

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Tom Kedley had heard that someone had talked about illegally voting in the Osceola mayor’s race. Six months later, he now has to wonder if an illegal vote cost him his re-election. THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 2 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, went public with a rare […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowan launches baby formula locater website

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over the weekend, shipments of baby formula were delivered across the nation, answering the call from parents. However, Iowan Todd Brady stepped up to help Iowans find baby formula. Brady said he launched his website, Iowaformulafinder.com on May 20, 2022. The website allows parents to track down different baby formula brands […]
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Statehouse updates: Removing taxes from worker bonuses, approving semi-automatic rifles for hunting

DES MOINES, Iowa — After weeks of inactivity, Iowa lawmakers returned to the statehouse Monday getting to work on a number of final measures. One of those bills to pass was Senate File 2367, a measure to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene products as well as child and adult diapers. Also included in the bill, the removal of income tax on bonuses approved by Gov. Kim Reynolds which were delivered to police officers, teachers, child care workers, and correctional officers.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Monday is important deadline for Iowa voters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters are up against some deadlines Monday for the upcoming primary election. Monday is the last day Iowans can pre-register for voting, and it's the last day to request an absentee ballot to get mailed to homes. For those who missed getting an absentee...
IOWA STATE
