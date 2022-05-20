ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County spurs more affordable housing

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

Santa Clara County has seen a number of milestones in its effort to increase the affordable housing inventory this month, including a first in a decade development for North San Jose.

The county and cities like San Jose and Santa Clara are racing to build more housing —especially affordable and supportive residences—to help address a housing crisis that has driven residents away and left others falling into homelessness .

In San Jose, officials are revitalizing efforts to build more affordable homes in North San Jose after a legal obstacle that blocked new housing in the area for almost a decade was removed recently .

Related Stories

April 27, 2022

San Jose wants hundreds of short-term homes, only 76 in the pipeline

February 8, 2022

UPDATE: Santa Clara County supervisors approve millions for affordable housing

November 17, 2021

The roadmap to San Jose’s Project Homekey proposals

Councilmember David Cohen, who represents a large swath of North San Jose in District 4, announced a 440-unit affordable housing project Wednesday at 71 Vista Montana—a lot the city purchased in 2020 for $22.8 million. San Jose used the lot as a safe parking site for homeless residents for several months last year.

The development, the first in a decade for the area, will work to rectify the lack of affordable housing in North San Jose.

“It’s been 10 years since we’ve started a new project in North San Jose, and my goal certainly is that 20% of all the units in North San Jose will be affordable,” Cohen told San José Spotlight, adding several other projects and proposals are already in the works.

The project, being developed by Charities Housing, is close to public transportation, shopping malls and job opportunities. The complex will serve families, with a number of residences being reserved for unhoused people, according to city documents. San Jose is expecting construction to start next year, with a goal to eventually add approximately 24,000 units over the years.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see between 5,000 and 8,000 new units in the next five years.” Cohen said.

San Jose will also convert the Arena Hotel , located at 817 The Alameda, into interim housing for homeless residents—with plans to eventually turn it into permanent housing. The project, funded by a $25.2 million Project Homekey grant from the state, will add 90 units to San Jose’s inventory. The site is also near resources such as public transit.

“We are glad to get this process moving forward, and I’m glad we can start to have conversations with our community to fully hear what their thoughts and concerns are,” Councilmember Dev Davis, who represents the area where the hotel is located, told San José Spotlight. “The thing for me that is important is to ensure that each project that comes is going to be a benefit to its residents and to the neighborhood.”

San Jose is waiting on state funding decisions for other Project Homekey applications , including a 204-unit project at the intersection of Branham Lane and Monterey Road and the Pacific Motor Inn that would add 72 supportive units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROZMC_0fkt9GQn00
Santa Clara residents and elected officials at a ribbon cutting celebrating the Calabazas housing project, which will add 145 affordable studio apartments to the city. Photo courtesy of Supervisor Susan Ellenberg’s office.

New projects in Santa Clara

In Santa Clara, residents and elected officials rejoiced this week at a ribbon cutting event to celebrate a supportive housing project at 2904 Corvin Dr. The five-story building, called the Calabazas Apartments, features 145 studio apartments—80 of which are supportive housing units.

The county contributed $29 million from Measure A—a $950 million housing bond approved by voters in 2016—to the project while the city pitched in another $5 million. Abode Services took lead in developing the building and is also providing on-site support like job assistance and case management. Construction was completed last October. As of this week, the building is fully occupied.

“That’s 144 people, plus a few dependents, who were homeless but now have a place to live,” Andrew Crabtree, director of Santa Clara’s Community Development department, told San José Spotlight. “That’s pretty significant for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fv7mR_0fkt9GQn00
The Calabazas Apartments in Santa Clara will provide much-needed affordable housing. Photo courtesy of Supervisor Susan Ellenberg’s office.

Local officials also celebrated a groundbreaking for an 80-unit supportive senior housing project this week at 3333 Kifer Rd. The six-story project will reserve 46 rooms for chronically homeless seniors and eight units for senior homeless veterans.

The county has allocated $7.4 million from Measure A funds and $6.6 million in No Place Like Home funds to the project, a state program geared toward housing people who experience chronic homelessness. The city also committed $4 million to the project. Abode Services is developing this property, as well. Officials expect construction to be completed by late 2023.

“Santa Clara is proud to celebrate the Calabazas Apartments’ opening and begin construction on the Kifer senior housing project,” Mayor Lisa Gillmor told San José Spotlight. “These significant projects provide housing to some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Since 2016, Santa Clara County has doled out $588 million to support 41 housing projects—or roughly 4,440 residences—across the region. More than 800 residences have been completed as of May, county data shows. The slow progress of Measure A has drawn criticism , but county officials said this funding continues to be a game changer for the region.

“This is about the most important work we can be doing right now,” Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, who represents the area where the two projects are located, told San José Spotlight, adding more affordable housing projects will come online soon. “This (funding) makes a difference to every single person that we’ve provided housing for.”

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post Santa Clara County spurs more affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 1

Related
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Affordable housing approved near San Jose’s Roosevelt Park

An affordable housing development near San Jose’s Roosevelt Park will finally break ground after years of delay—with financial help from the city. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept roughly $56.5 million in state grants and loans from multiple sources for First Community Housing to start construction on a 79-unit affordable apartment complex. The... The post UPDATE: Affordable housing approved near San Jose’s Roosevelt Park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Santa Clara County officials advance ghost gun ordinance

Santa Clara County officials discussed prohibiting unserialized firearms and measures to reduce gun violence locally as a mass shooting unfolded in Texas. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday ordered its legal representative to come up with recommendations for an ordinance banning ghost guns—non-serialized firearms that can be assembled from parts or through 3D printers, making... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara County officials advance ghost gun ordinance appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose voters set to choose new mayor after 8 years

SAN JOSE -- For the first time in nearly a decade, voters in San Jose will have a chance to choose a brand-new mayor for the city. Current Mayor Sam Liccardo has been termed out after serving two consecutive terms in office for the past eight years. There is a crowded field of candidates vying for the top job in the city. They include seasoned political veterans and relative newcomers to the world of politics. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has the most combined political experience having served both on the city council and the board of supervisors. She...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Apple motel program ends, stranding San Jose homeless

About two dozen people will likely end up back on the streets of San Jose, after one of the largest tech companies in the world failed to keep its promises. A nine-month motel program paid for by Apple and managed by nonprofit Homefirst ended on Monday, causing panic for a group of homeless people. While some individuals have moved... The post Apple motel program ends, stranding San Jose homeless appeared first on San José Spotlight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Business
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Real Estate
San Jose, CA
Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose nurses rally for more workers, better patient care

Registered nurses and health care workers in San Jose are demanding a hospital owner address staffing shortages and dangerous working conditions. More than 40 members of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United, dressed in red shirts and armed with picket signs, took to the sidewalks Tuesday in front of the Good Samaritan Hospital. Chants of... The post San Jose nurses rally for more workers, better patient care appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley food banks struggle with soaring gas prices

The rising cost of gas is impacting Santa Clara County nonprofits and threatening food for the homeless. Increased fuel expenses are cutting into budgets of local food pantries, including Martha’s Kitchen, Lighthouse Ministries and Loaves & Fishes. Martha’s Kitchen is facing a monthly budget increase of $5,000 due to increased fuel prices, a significant hit for the small nonprofit, said Executive Director Bill Lee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Project#Senior Housing#Project Homekey
San José Spotlight

San Jose officials mark anniversary of VTA mass shooting

San Jose officials are holding a day of remembrance for the victims of the VTA mass shooting one year ago. The tragedy, which occurred on May 26, 2021, left nine VTA employees dead, plus the shooter—a disgruntled worker who killed himself as law enforcement entered the building. Shots were fired around 6:30 a.m. during a union meeting held at the public transit agency’s light rail yard in downtown San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Mom and Pop Business Destroyed by Marriott Project

Uncle Willie’s Bar-be-cue, located on 14th Street in Downtown Oakland, continues to struggle to survive the Marriott Hotel construction literally occurring in their backyard. Craig Jones, the son of owners William and Beverly Thomas, says it is a clear example of white power/privilege suppressing Black power and building of generational wealth.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Health Officers Urge Public to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Levels Rise

Twelve Bay Area health officers are emphasizing the importance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Bay Area now has California’s highest COVID-19 infection rates, fueled by highly contagious Omicron subvariants. Bay Area counties are seeing...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area rent inflation quickens for 1st time since 2016

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of artful interpretation and data. Buzz: The federal government’s key cost of living measurement says the Bay Area’s pace of rent inflation increased for the first time in six years while renters in California and across the nation are seeing jumps not seen in decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Morgan Hill Times

Construction begins on 389-unit apartment complex in Morgan Hill

The developer of a 389-unit apartment complex off Sutter Boulevard in Morgan Hill is eyeing completion of the project in late 2023. Construction started in April on the project, known as Vida. The developer, MBK Rental Living, is planning a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials in early June, says a press release from MBK Rental Living.
MORGAN HILL, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose animal shelter struggling with cat overflow

Spring is here and cats are birthing kittens throughout San Jose. It’s a source of stress for Jenna Skinner, who says the city’s main animal shelter is understaffed and ill-equipped to take care of the growing number of kittens. “This is nothing like I’ve seen in 12 years...
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Low-wage workers feeling financial pain from SJ mall’s decision to charge them for parking

A COALITION OF mall workers and San Jose State University college students are fighting to be heard at Westfield Valley Fair. On May 19, the group known as Low Income Versus Elite protested in front of the mall on Stevens Creek Boulevard against its employee parking fee policy. For retail workers who make minimum wage, having to pay almost $500 a year for parking is prohibitive, the group argues.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Menlo Park Gas Station Charging $8/Gallon

A well known Bay Area cyclist, Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, was killed earlier this month in Texas, and authorities now believe the motive was a love triangle. The 25-year-old Bay Area resident flew to Austin for a cycling competition and was killed on May 11, and the suspect, 35-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong, is on the run. [KTVU]
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley cities cook up new restaurant model

Families across Santa Clara County are flocking to food halls, one-stop eateries to order a variety of cuisines from local restaurants. Similar to food courts, food halls—also known as “micro kitchens”—let customers come to a storefront to order food from multiple restaurants and enjoy their meal on site. Variations on the idea are popping up throughout the county and filling empty retail space, including ghost kitchens, where food is prepared for delivery with no interface with customers and for a specific restaurant.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Eater

This Is What Bay Area Health Officials Say About the Latest COVID Surge, and the Impact on Dining

Dr. Carina Marquez of UCSF is warning of a COVID surge in San Francisco, and in a May 16 meeting with the Latino Task Force, she strongly encouraged residents to start wearing a mask again, if they had ever stopped. In comparison to April’s reported figures of 133 new cases daily, May has seen an average of about 449 new daily cases in the last week. In the Bay Area, Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties are the most heavily impacted in the whole state of California. While lower than January’s Omicron spike of 2,300 new cases per day, city officials are encouraging folks to hit those COVID basics all the harder: social distance indoors, wear a mask at busy places, and test regularly, according to a mid-May press release from the city.
everythingsouthcity.com

Household Hazardous Waste Program June 4th for Residents of South San Francisco

South San Francisco, CA May 23, 2022 Submitted by SSF Scavenger Company. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is hosting a drop-off event in South San Francisco on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Accepted items include cleaning products; fertilizers and garden chemicals; pesticides, herbicides and rodenticides; solvents; flammable liquids; fluorescent lights (compact and tubes), paint thinner, acids/bases, aerosol cans, automotive supplies (car batteries, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, brake fluid), inks, and photo chemicals. All waste collected is reused, recycled, or stabilized for proper disposal to achieve zero waste and prevent any items from going to the landfill and contaminating our water and soil. No radioactive, explosive, or medical waste.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy