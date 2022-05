The Hazel, the new luxury rentals in Jersey City’s historic Bergen-Lafayette, has leased 65% of its 114 upscale apartment homes, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 89 Monitor St., the new six-story building features a mix of generously sized and well-appointed studio to two-bedroom residences and a full suite of socially infused indoor and outdoor amenities, according to development partners Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, which tapped the Marketing Directors as exclusive marketing and leasing agent. The property will be managed by the developers’ affiliated management company, South Oxford Management.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO