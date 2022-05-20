Man Arrested After Alluding Police and Ramming Sheriff Detective’s Car

Santa Rosa police are investigating three shootings on the west side of the city that happened in a span of 22 hours. The first shooting happened early Sunday morning, when a man sitting in a parked car was shot and killed in a cul-de-sac. At about seven o’clock Sunday night, there was a report of multiple shots fired near Apple Valley and West Steele Lanes. Police found shell casings in the area but no suspects or victims. Then, at about 11:15 Sunday night, someone called 911 to report hearing a gunshot and a person yelling. A man was found lying in the street with a bullet wound to the upper torso and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A suspect was arrested following a short police pursuit. The third shooting is believed to be gang-related.
A 51-year-old Boonville man was arrested after committing what’s described as “domestic-related vandalism.” Mendocino Sheriff Deputies responded to a call on Sunday night about a man later identified as Stacey Rose, who was armed with an assault rifle and burning his wife’s belongings in a barrel on Lambert Lane. As deputies were responding, they got more information that the man threatened to shoot his uncle or anyone else who tried to intervene. A shelter in place advisory was activated in the area. Deputies used a public-announcement system to communicate with the suspect, who surrendered without incident. As for the firearm, it turned out to be a pellet rifle resembling an assault rifle.
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man is being charged with stalking and threatening a number of his former co-workers after being fired earlier this year, with his arrest yielding multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.San Jose police said Bryan Velasquez, 43, was terminated from a local construction company in January and has been contacting employees on social media since then, including posting pictures of himself pointing guns and including threats using profanity. The messages often included details revealing his knowledge of the victims' homes and their daily patterns of behavior, police said.On May 19, officers with the police department's covert surveillance and SWAT teams took Velasquez into custody without incident after obtaining an arrest warrant. Among the firearms seized were two AR-15-style assault rifles and materials to manufacture ghost guns, along with high-capacity magazines, and tactical body armor.Velasquez was charged with felony stalking, and the department said it obtained a gun violence restraining order to seize all his firearms.A court date was not announced.
SAN MATEO - Police in San Mateo announced an arrest Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man at a bus stop earlier this month.According to officers, a person waiting for the bus at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard found the victim unresponsive shortly before 7 a.m. on May 14. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Tedrick Towns, was pronounced dead at the scene.With the help of witnesses and surveillance video, an initial investigation determined that sometime after 1:40 a.m. Towns was stabbed following an argument with the suspect at the bus stop. Police said the stabbing was not a...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them.
The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard.
It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot.
It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone.
“Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
Last Wednesday, May 18, 2022, an RV’s brakes failed as it approached a stop sign in Cloverdale’s downtown. The driver made a sharp turn to avoid colliding with another vehicle at the stoplight, bounced off a retaining wall, and finally came to a halt after smashing into the downtown streetscape. Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson told us the driver would be booked for driving under the influence of alcohol after testing over two times the legal limit.
Following a “suspicious death” at a San Mateo County SamTrans bus stop last week, police have arrested a man for homicide. Ricardo Bibbs was arrested on May 16 in Redwood City in connection with a fatal stabbing.
Originally published as a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Information received from the community over the past several months regarding ongoing drug activity and suspicious behavior led to an investigation of a residence in Nice. Resulting from the information obtained during the investigation, Lake County Sheriff’s Office personnel authored a search warrant, which was approved and signed by a judge.
SUISUN CITY (BCN) – Police in Suisun City have arrested a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a 15-year-old boy on May 15. Clarence Earl Johnson, 58, of Fairfield, was arrested on Monday for the death of James Rabara, Jr. Rabara was struck in the early morning hours of May 15 on State Route […]
A murder investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man sitting in a parked car was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in southwest Santa Rosa. Police say the victim parked in a cul-de-sac on Kenton Court early Sunday morning, when another driver pulled up beside him and gunned him down. He died at the scene. Two of the victim’s friends were with him in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt. Investigators believe the shooter and the man who was killed did not know each other, but aren’t sure if the attack was completely at random. The Sonoma County Alliance Community Safety Reward Fund is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the active search for Aidan Clune in the Cherry Creek Mountain Range west of Currie. “We will continue the investigation into his disappearance until the case is solved,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon. Clune, 19, of...
VALLEJO – Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in the inability to immediately account for every firefighter on the scene. Ultimately there were no injuries or fatalities to firefighters or civilians, Brown said. Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of El Dorado Street at 4:34 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke, fire officials said. By 4:39 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a full first alarm response. Firefighters soon discovered a "very active" fire in the rear of the structure and encountered several downed power lines. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm, "due to inability to directly attack the primary seat of the fire," said Brown. Crews took a defensive attack and were still on the scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots as of 7:20 p.m. Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND -- At least two people were shot in an Oakland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.Oakland police said officers responded to the area of 35th Ave. and Mangels Ave. in the Bartlett neighborhood just south of Interstate Highway 580 after a ShotSpotter alert. Arriving officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. No other details were immediately released.People were being urged to avoid the area.This is breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Ukiah. On Friday night, deputies responded to an emergency call of a murder-suicide on Burke Hill Road. They found two dead in the residence: 56-year-old Suzanne Stark and 57-year-old Shawn Stark. Investigators determined that the couple got into an argument, after which Shawn killed Suzanne with a shotgun before turning it on himself. The couple’s son was present at the time of the incident but did not directly witness the shooting. He called 911 to report the shooting. A records check showed no known incidents of domestic violence between the married couple.
A woman was reportedly kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed by three armed suspects near the Del Norte BART Station Friday night, according to police. At about 10:41 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street. When they arrived they found a woman lying in the street. The woman reported that she had been forced into a vehicle by three suspects armed with firearms near the BART station, police said.
AUBURN (CBS13) — A car chase involving the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect ended with a traffic collision.
According to a news release from Auburn police, at roughly 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a chase on Highway 49 that reached 100 mph.
The chase ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle in front of city hall.
The driver ran away from the scene. Auburn PD, Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and California Highway Patrol formed a perimeter, quickly locating the suspect near Auburn Folsom and Lincoln Way.
