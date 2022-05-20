ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Animal Services to host rabies clinic May 21

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAFTc_0fkt4zFP00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Animal Services will be hosting a rabies clinic Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The price is $10 per vaccine, and individuals can pay by cash or check. Officials ask you bring a valid ID. Credit cards will not be accepted.

After the animal has received their first rabies vaccination, it will only need to get vaccinated every three years. If your pet is needing a three-year rabies booster shot, bring proof of your pet’s previous vaccination.

Along with the rabies vaccines, Pocatello Animal Services is currently offering half-price pet licenses through the month of May and microchips are also available for $22.50.

For more information on the half-priced pet license fee, click HERE .

The post Pocatello Animal Services to host rabies clinic May 21 appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Lifestyle
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Bruce

Bruce was abandoned at the Snake River Animal Shelter. He is good with all people and most dogs but is curious about cats so a cat-free home might be the best for Bruce. Bruce is a cattle dog mix and you can come by to have a meet-and-greet with him to see if he’s good for you and your family.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocatello Animal Services#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Pets
eastidahonews.com

Inkom Elementary classroom gifted $1,800 in supplies from Idaho Lottery

INKOM (KPVI) – Call it Christmas in May for one classroom at Inkom Elementary. There were a lot of surprised faces Wednesday afternoon as first-grade students returned from recess to Christa McKee’s classroom. Students found wrapped packages waiting for them on their desks. The presents were from the...
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Site of Sunday feedlot fire was under investigation for animal cruelty, poor conditions

A feedlot that was the site of a fire early Sunday morning was under investigation for animal cruelty and poor living conditions for livestock. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Monday that deputies had been at the site located on Kathleen Street on Friday assisting the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in an investigation of conditions on the property. Chanel Tewalt, deputy director...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Detectives ask public for help in finding whoever killed Morey Pelton

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — It’s been over a week since a Jefferson County man’s body was found at a rest area and detectives are pleading with the public for help in finding the killer. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton at the...
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy