Location: 300 block of S. Main St. INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department a subject came to the front desk and reported that he believed he had a warrant out for his arrest out of Kalamazoo and he wished to post the bond. The subject was identified and after confirming that there was in fact a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The subject a 20-year-old Chelsea man was allowed to post bond and was subsequently released with information on his upcoming court date.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO