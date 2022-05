Student art competition seeks artwork submissions of various mediums to interpret themes related to Human Rights Law. The New York State Division of Human Rights announced the launch of the “Human Rights Through the Eyes of Our Students" art competition. This is an opportunity for young artists from grades K-12 to share their artistic interpretation of various themes relating to the state human rights law and to showcase their artistic talent on a statewide scale. With this competition, the division seeks to engage younger generations in a conversation about the importance of civil rights and encourage creativity and artistic expression on the topic.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO