BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge couple’s verbal spat turned violent and local law enforcement had to step in, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was a Friday evening (May 20) when 37-year-old Marshall McNeely and his girlfriend were arguing about where her four-year-old son was going to watch television and McNeely suddenly grabbed a pair of hair clippers before throwing them at his girlfriend.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO