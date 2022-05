MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, the first of several cars were pulled from the murky Sailboat Lake in Deerfield Beach off Sample Road, west of Military Trail. The first car was, what appears to be a 1993 Bentley. An older model Jeep SUV was also pulled from the water. BSO will check them out to see what mysteries they may hold, as they and Pembroke Pines PD search for a few more cars. “We know there are at least 8 vehicles in this lake behind me, there’s another lake to my left which has a few more vehicles in it...

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO