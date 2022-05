A mother and daughter from Florida have been identified as the two pedestrians who were killed Sunday when a taxi cab careened onto a San Francisco sidewalk. Willa Henderson, 31, and Mary Henderson, 72, both from Vero Beach, Florida, were struck near the intersection of Mission and Third streets. According to police, a yellow cab collided with another vehicle at the intersection and then jumped a curb before striking the two pedestrians.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO