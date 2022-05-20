ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CEOs bragged for months about how they could charge higher prices. Customers are now pushing back.

By Dominick Reuter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2mMH_0fkt2G2U00
Kelly Hayes looks at produce that is on sale as she shops at Whole Foods Market in the Tenleytown neighborhood on Thursday April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

  • Target and Walmart each missed recent earnings estimates, due in part to softer sales.
  • Each attributed part of the slowdown to rising prices — within and outside their stores' walls.
  • After months of CEOs and CFOs bragging about pricing power, it seems that customers have had enough.

Until somewhat recently, CEOs and CFOs had been touting their ability to boost prices for consumers above and beyond the amount needed to offset growing labor and supply chain expenses.

"What we are very good at is pricing," Colgate-Palmolive CEO Noel Wallace told investors back in October. "Whether it's foreign exchange inflation or raw and packing material inflation, we have found ways over time to recover that in our margin line."

Wallace was far from alone: Similar statements from executives soon became a political argument that attempted to pin the blame for record high inflation squarely on corporate greed.

Of course, companies fundamentally exist to make money, and maximizing profits is not necessarily the same as price gouging, but recent earnings calls from major US retailers Target and Walmart suggest that companies boosting their margins may have overplayed their hands.

It should be noted that while Target and Walmart themselves resist this trend (Target CEO Brian Cornell calls consumer pricing "always the last lever we pull"), they have to sell products on behalf of other companies who have been more eager to charge customers more.

In Walmart's earnings calls, executives said they saw inflation shaping customer choices more in the previous quarter than they had seen before. That meant increasingly spending less on merchandise and more on food, and choosing store brands over name brands.

Target also saw sales of its in-house brands grow faster than overall sales, continuing a years-long trend. The company was also more willing to take a hit to profits with discounts and deals, bucking a retail industry trend of offering fewer promotions.

"While these were difficult decisions, we believe they'll pay off in the long term, given that building long-term loyalty remains our top priority," Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington said.

Meanwhile Amazon , which is dealing with its own inflation headaches , told investors last month that consumer demand has remained strong even with prices climbing faster than they have in a generation.

"But we're wary of it, as probably all companies are, because household budgets are tightened when fuel costs are doubling," Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said. "It ripples through food. It ripples through everything else."

Both Target and Walmart indicated there would likely be price increases in coming months, but Cornell said they would be done "surgically" at Target.

"Not all of [our customers] can afford to absorb this and they need our help," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 209

Independentantiblue
4d ago

there's quite a number of items that have dropped off my shopping list because of ridiculous price increases, I know I'm not the only one

Reply(14)
105
p1900
3d ago

I work any supermarket where we literally throw away thousands of boxes of groceries because they have expired! We throw away cases of chicken thighs, legs add chicken breast because they have expired! Instead of putting them in a lower price bracket they choose to throw away thousands of boxes a week grocery items because they don't want the public to benefit from any of the sales!

Reply(11)
48
Guest
3d ago

I don't agree with the statement that Walmart resisted the trend to raise prices....I have found several items of WALMART BRAND HIGHER PRICED THAN THE NAME BRANDS...GUESS WHICH ONE I PURCHASED!!😊

Reply
22
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfos#Whole Foods Market#Colgate Palmolive
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart And Sam's Club Are Struggling Financially

Walmart was one of the few businesses that thrived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The notoriously affordable store was the perfect place for people to stock up on necessities, growing online sales by a whopping 74% and overall sales by 9% between February and April of 2020 (via The Washington Post). While other stores were filing for bankruptcy and shutting down, Walmart hired an additional 235,000 workers to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Business Insider

501K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy