ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Stream these movies and shows filmed in Charleston

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYDMj_0fkt1W1V00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Did you know the Lowcountry has been the backdrop for several popular movies and tv shows throughout the years?

So in honor of National Streaming Day, it’s time to get your binge on!

TV Shows

Outer Banks (2020-present)

This hit Netflix series follows a group of teens in a treasure hunt in the “Outer Banks” of North Carolina – which was actually set in the Charleston area. Some notable locations to look out for include Shem Creek, the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, Lowndes Grove, and Kiawah Island.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Righteous Gemstones (2019-present)

The second season of the popular HBO dark comedy just dropped on January 9, so there’s still time to catch up on the dysfunctional world-famous televangelist family that is constantly embroiled in scandal. Some notable locations to look out for include Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, North Charleston Coliseum, Citadel Mall, Berkeley Country Club, and so many more.

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

Army Wives (2007-2013)

This hit drama series originally aired on Lifetime and follows the stories of five military spouses living on a fictional South Carolina military base. The Old Charleston Naval Base served as the main backdrop for the show, but a few other spots around Charleston and North Charleston can be seen too.

Where to watch: ABC (free with cable) and Hulu

Vice Principals (2016-2018)

Another dark comedy starring Danny McBride, Vice Principals follows the dynamics of administrators at a high school as they vy for to become Principal. The majority of the series was filmed at R.B. Stall High School and West Ashley High School, but keep your eye out for other spots around the city inclduing Park Circle, the South Carolina Aquarium, and Charles Towne Landing.

Where to watch: Hulu, HBO Max

Gullah, Gullah Island (1994-1998)

This musical children’s show originally aired on Nickelodeon and features a South Carolina family as they learn and share about Gullah culture with their pet tadpole Binyah Binyah Poliiwog. While there are not many recognizable landmarks, the series was inspired by and features Sea Islands like St. Helena Island.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Outer Banks looking for “Indiana Jones-type” extras in Charleston

Movies

The Notebook (2004)

Probably the most well-known movie filmed in the Lowcountry, the Notebook is a whirlwind romance story based on a Nicholas Sparks book that stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Some notable locations to look out for include the American Theater, Cypress Gardens, and the Old Village in Mount Pleasant.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Peacock, or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Dear John (2010)

A story of star-crossed lovers, this movie starring Amanda Seyfriend and Channing Tatum is another based on a Nicholas Sparks book that uses the Lowcountry as its backdrop. The story follows a soldier who falls for a college student while home on leave so you can expect to see the College of Charleston and Citadel campuses make an appearance. Other notable locations to look out for include Bowen’s Island Restaurant, Sullivan’s Island, and the Gaillard Auditorium.

Where to watch: Netflix or rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Halloween (2018)

Looking for something a little spookier? Try the latest installment in the Halloween movie series in which Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role and confronts her attempted killer, Michael Myers. There are even some Lowcountry natives who star in the film. Some notable locations to look out for include Military Magnet High School and the houses in Old Windemere neighborhood in West Ashley.

Where to watch: Rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video

The Patriot (2000)

This movie starring Mel Gibson is a two-for-one. Not only was it filmed in the Lowcountry, but it is also based on the true story of “Swamp Fox” Francis Marion. Francis Marion, a Berkeley County native, was a military officer in the Revolutionary War known mainly for his guerilla warfare tactics. Some notable locations to look out for in the movie include Randolph Hall, Botany Bay, and Middleton Place.

Where to watch: Netflix or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Darius Rucker hosting home renovation show

Documentaries/ Reality TV

Southern Charm (2014-present)

Calling all Bravo fans! This reality series follows the lives of young socialites as they navigate everything the Holy City has to offer. While it may not offer the most accurate representation of life in Charleston, it serves up all the drama you’d expect from a Bravo show. Plus, every episode features local restaurants, shops, and small businesses.

Where to watch: Bravo website , Peacock, and Hulu Live TV

Top Chef: Charleston (Season 14, 2016 )

Watch as aspiring and promising chefs from across the country gather in Charleston and compete for the title of Top Chef. Each week, contestants serve up mouth-watering dishes full of Lowcountry flavor.

Where to watch: Hulu, Peacock

Murdaugh Documentaries

Need a refresher on all the twists and turns of the Murduagh family saga? There are plenty of documentaries available now that investigate the double homicide that rocked a sleepy South Carolina town and the shocking details that have emerged since.

  • Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power. (Oxygen)
  • Fall of the House of Murdaugh (ABC 20/20) – Stream on Hulu
  • Murdaugh: Power, Privilege, & Scandal (Dateline NBC) – Stream on Peacock
  • The Murdaugh Mysteries (CBS 48 Hours) – Stream on Paramount+

Rock the Block (2022)

Hosted by Ty Pennington, this series follows HGTV stars as they compete in home renovation projects. Each team is given six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate identical properties. Season 3 filming took place in the Nexton Community in Summerville. Once you finish the series (or if you want spoilers), you can go see the street in Nexton that’s named for the winning team!

Where to watch: Hulu Live TV, Discovery+

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
counton2.com

Outer Banks seeking extras for last week of May

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is searching new faces to the series who are available for filming May 26, 27, and 31. Extras for the following roles are needed on Thursday, May 27:. Security Guard. Male, all ethnicities. Ages 30-50 Tough and imposing look. Private dealer.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The Righteous Gemstones seeking extras in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones is seeking extras for season three filming from mid June through mid December. Over 500 extras of all ages and genders will be needed for a variety of scenes throughout the season. For example, hundreds of extras will be needed for shooting church scenes the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Outer Banks looking for last-minute extras

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix series Outer Banks is in need of extras for short-notice filming in Charleston. Due to a schedule change, filming is set to take place Wednesday, May 25. Selected extras will be required to take a COVID-19 test Monday or Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Top 5 Beaches in the Charleston, SC area – New Video by The Board Tourist

The Charleston area is home to some of the best beaches in South Carolina. Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Beach, Seabrook Island and Isle of Palms are all popular destinations for locals and tourists alike. These beaches offer a variety of activities such as fishing, swimming, sunbathing, surfing, bike...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
City
Kiawah Island, SC
City
Summerville, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Ports will not extend its homeport cruising contract with Carnival past 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Port Authority and Carnival Cruise Line will not extend a homeport cruising contract in Charleston past 2024. Leaders with the SC Ports told News 2 on Wednesday the move will “provide more space for the redevelopment of Union Pier Terminal” and would unlock a “transformational opportunity within the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 5/23

Megan Barbee Banker of downtown Charleston wants to sit down with the legendary Prince, Toni Morrison and James Baldwin to enjoy a cheesy appetizer, spicy cocktail, Asian tofu dish and a sweet treat. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Prince, Morrison and Baldwin. DRINK: El Diablo from the Gin Joint. “The El Diablo...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

11 Memorable Places to Propose in Charleston, South Carolina

The bond of marriage is a wonderful and cherished part of life. It is the commitment of two individuals to share in the laughter and tears, hope and fears, and enjoy a lifelong journey of discovery that makes this silly little thing called life worth living. Charleston is one of...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Sparks
WCBD Count on 2

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The acclaimed Vincent Van Gogh exhibit that brings the artist’s most influential works to life is making a stop at the Charleston Area Convention Center this summer. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is the largest immersive art experience in the county and has sold more than 2.5 million tickets globally. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Local Celebrities Take to the Dance Floor for the Lung Association’s “Low Country Dancing with the Stars”

The “Low Country Dancing with Stars” Oxygen Ball will return to the Gaillard Center on June 17th. The fundraising event will be emceed by ABC News 4’s Tessa Spencer and will include dinner, live dance performances by local celebrities, live and silent auctions led by ABC News 4’s Erin Kienzle, and special guest performances. Funds raised support the mission of the American Lung Association through health education, advocacy, and groundbreaking research.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Hbo#Reality Tv#Lowcountry#Berkeley Country Club#Hbo Max Army#Abc
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry families feeling impact of formula shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry families are feeling the impacts of the baby formula shortage gripping the nation. Personal stories are all coming together to create a crisis. Brittany Chanco is a mom to a baby girl and a 13-year-old boy. She says never in her 13 years of motherhood did she anticipate not being […]
HEALTH
live5news.com

Classroom Champions: Students need suitcases for annual trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re called the “Glamorous Gator Girls” also known as G3. They were founded in 2018 by Bridgette Hickman and Ericka Parker to empower the fourth and fifth grade girls at Sanders-Clyde Creative Arts School in downtown Charleston. This Title one school hopes that...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton's Julia Herrin reflects on her year as Miss South Carolina

At the end of June, Bluffton's Julia Herrin will hand over her crown to the next Miss South Carolina, ending her journey as a competitor in the Miss America Organization. Herrin was crowned Miss South Carolina on June 26. She said she has learned and experienced more than she ever expected in the past year.
BLUFFTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Middleton enters Charleston mayoral race

“Creating opportunities and public service is at my core.”. In his sophomore year at Burke High School, Clay Middleton shadowed then-Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr., who asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. “I said I want to be sitting right where you are, sir,” Middleton said with a chuckle. “I have not been planning this since then, but I have not arrived at this decision lightly.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

WIS goes inside Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During WIS’s trip to Hilton Head our team stopped by Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks. The family owned business features dishes with favorites like fish, shrimp, crabs and oysters. Many items include seafood caught the same day. More information about the business can...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy