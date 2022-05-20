Stream these movies and shows filmed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Did you know the Lowcountry has been the backdrop for several popular movies and tv shows throughout the years?

So in honor of National Streaming Day, it’s time to get your binge on!

TV Shows

Outer Banks (2020-present)

This hit Netflix series follows a group of teens in a treasure hunt in the “Outer Banks” of North Carolina – which was actually set in the Charleston area. Some notable locations to look out for include Shem Creek, the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, Lowndes Grove, and Kiawah Island.



Where to watch: Netflix

The Righteous Gemstones (2019-present)

The second season of the popular HBO dark comedy just dropped on January 9, so there’s still time to catch up on the dysfunctional world-famous televangelist family that is constantly embroiled in scandal. Some notable locations to look out for include Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, North Charleston Coliseum, Citadel Mall, Berkeley Country Club, and so many more.

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

Army Wives (2007-2013)

This hit drama series originally aired on Lifetime and follows the stories of five military spouses living on a fictional South Carolina military base. The Old Charleston Naval Base served as the main backdrop for the show, but a few other spots around Charleston and North Charleston can be seen too.

Where to watch: ABC (free with cable) and Hulu

Vice Principals (2016-2018)

Another dark comedy starring Danny McBride, Vice Principals follows the dynamics of administrators at a high school as they vy for to become Principal. The majority of the series was filmed at R.B. Stall High School and West Ashley High School, but keep your eye out for other spots around the city inclduing Park Circle, the South Carolina Aquarium, and Charles Towne Landing.

Where to watch: Hulu, HBO Max

Gullah, Gullah Island (1994-1998)

This musical children’s show originally aired on Nickelodeon and features a South Carolina family as they learn and share about Gullah culture with their pet tadpole Binyah Binyah Poliiwog. While there are not many recognizable landmarks, the series was inspired by and features Sea Islands like St. Helena Island.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Movies

The Notebook (2004)

Probably the most well-known movie filmed in the Lowcountry, the Notebook is a whirlwind romance story based on a Nicholas Sparks book that stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Some notable locations to look out for include the American Theater, Cypress Gardens, and the Old Village in Mount Pleasant.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Peacock, or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Dear John (2010)

A story of star-crossed lovers, this movie starring Amanda Seyfriend and Channing Tatum is another based on a Nicholas Sparks book that uses the Lowcountry as its backdrop. The story follows a soldier who falls for a college student while home on leave so you can expect to see the College of Charleston and Citadel campuses make an appearance. Other notable locations to look out for include Bowen’s Island Restaurant, Sullivan’s Island, and the Gaillard Auditorium.

Where to watch: Netflix or rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Halloween (2018)

Looking for something a little spookier? Try the latest installment in the Halloween movie series in which Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role and confronts her attempted killer, Michael Myers. There are even some Lowcountry natives who star in the film. Some notable locations to look out for include Military Magnet High School and the houses in Old Windemere neighborhood in West Ashley.

Where to watch: Rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video

The Patriot (2000)

This movie starring Mel Gibson is a two-for-one. Not only was it filmed in the Lowcountry, but it is also based on the true story of “Swamp Fox” Francis Marion. Francis Marion, a Berkeley County native, was a military officer in the Revolutionary War known mainly for his guerilla warfare tactics. Some notable locations to look out for in the movie include Randolph Hall, Botany Bay, and Middleton Place.

Where to watch: Netflix or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Documentaries/ Reality TV

Southern Charm (2014-present)

Calling all Bravo fans! This reality series follows the lives of young socialites as they navigate everything the Holy City has to offer. While it may not offer the most accurate representation of life in Charleston, it serves up all the drama you’d expect from a Bravo show. Plus, every episode features local restaurants, shops, and small businesses.

Where to watch: Bravo website , Peacock, and Hulu Live TV

Top Chef: Charleston (Season 14, 2016 )

Watch as aspiring and promising chefs from across the country gather in Charleston and compete for the title of Top Chef. Each week, contestants serve up mouth-watering dishes full of Lowcountry flavor.

Where to watch: Hulu, Peacock

Murdaugh Documentaries

Need a refresher on all the twists and turns of the Murduagh family saga? There are plenty of documentaries available now that investigate the double homicide that rocked a sleepy South Carolina town and the shocking details that have emerged since.

Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power. (Oxygen)

Fall of the House of Murdaugh (ABC 20/20) – Stream on Hulu

Murdaugh: Power, Privilege, & Scandal (Dateline NBC) – Stream on Peacock

The Murdaugh Mysteries (CBS 48 Hours) – Stream on Paramount+

Rock the Block (2022)

Hosted by Ty Pennington, this series follows HGTV stars as they compete in home renovation projects. Each team is given six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate identical properties. Season 3 filming took place in the Nexton Community in Summerville. Once you finish the series (or if you want spoilers), you can go see the street in Nexton that’s named for the winning team!

Where to watch: Hulu Live TV, Discovery+

