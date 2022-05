We are excited to honor the first ever graduating class of students who have achieved the South Carolina Employability Credential. In addition to the 24 required course credits, these graduates have completed at least 360 work-based learning hours, a work readiness assessment, and a career portfolio through a multimedia presentation. With their extensive work training, they have all earned the state career-ready distinction. We are proud of the 51 students who have accomplished this goal.

TAYLORS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO