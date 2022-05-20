ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Tornado Watch issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with some of these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Western Mercer County in central New Jersey Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Valley to Perkasie to near Lansdale, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Ewing, Lansdale, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, Clinton, Pennington, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Dublin. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 32. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 17. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 72 and 76. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD...HUDSON EASTERN PASSAIC...NORTHWESTERN UNION...BERGEN...ESSEX...SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER...BRONX...ROCKLAND AND NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dehart Dam to Paxtonia to Lower Allen to Dillsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton and Annville. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 259. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 4. Interstate 81 from mile markers 68 to 96. Interstate 83 from mile markers 29 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 on Old Bridge Turnpike at Milltown Road in East Brunswick|, initial reports said.No other details were immediately available.CHECK BACK FOR UPDA…
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Morris County Man

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered Morris County man. Christopher Kaliszuk, of Mountain Meadow Circle in Parsippany, was last seen leaving for a walk around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with county officials. Kaliszuk,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
#Tornado Watch
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Cayuga; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Lewis; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS YATES
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed will soon be sold at 6 more stores

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six new legal weed stores will open soon in New Jersey, adding to the dozen sites that launched the state’s emerging multi-billion industry last month.
RETAIL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, Delaware Until Sunday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey on Sunday until 9 p.m. Damaging winds and large hail are possible as gusts could reach up to 70 MPH with frequent lightning. ⚠️👀 Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of Eastern PA, including Philly, and northern DE until 9p tonight. Damaging winds & large hail possible. Stay weather aware. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/PpVqz9oJTG — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) May 22, 2022   The high on Sunday hit 93 degrees after the Philadelphia region saw record high temperatures on Saturday. The high on Saturday hit 97 degrees, which broke the record of 95 set in 1934. A Heat Advisory will expire at 6 p.m. on Sunday.  It was the hottest day since Aug. 12, 2021. Even though Sunday isn’t as hot as Saturday, make sure you find ways to stay hydrated. Limit your time outdoors, and wear loose clothes. The heat breaks and temperatures return to the low and mid 70’s to start next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into House In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A car crashed into a house in Gloucester County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 on the 500 block of Princeton Boulevard in Wenonah, initial reports said. One person was seriously hurt, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

As COVID cases surge in Mercer County, Hamilton, NJ, school goes remote

With COVID-19 cases surging in parts of Mercer County, a Hamilton middle school has moved to a remote learning schedule. Hamilton Township School District officials announced Grice Middle School students should not report for in-person classes on Tuesday, and would remain on a remote schedule until at least Thursday, May 26. The middle school building will reopen on June 1, after the Memorial Day holiday.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Crazy Huge Hail Stones Reported In Burlington And Camden Counties

Did you experience that gnarly thunderstorm on Friday afternoon?. I happened to be passing through Burlington and Camden Counties when a got caught in some pretty severe weather that I was NOT expecting. It started to pour - hard. I was driving down Kings Highway in Cherry Hill when my level of visibility went from great to virtually nonexistent in no time flat.
BURLINGTON, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland East central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Severna Park, Odenton, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Laurel, Pasadena, Arbutus and Lake Shore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

