Philadelphia, PA

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Carbon, Centre, Chester by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Berks; Blair; Bucks; Carbon;...

alerts.weather.gov

therecord-online.com

NWS issues Sunday storm watch

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday. The watch area includes Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties:. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. From Sun 1 pm until 9 pm EDT. Attend to information sources as described in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks; Bucks; Chester; Lehigh; Montgomery; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania South central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lyons to 6 miles west of Bechtelsville to near Birdsboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Allentown, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Lansdale, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Hellertown, Birdsboro, Collegeville, Kutztown, Royersford, Chalfont, Trappe, Hatfield and East Greenville. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 55. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 57 and 64. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Storm damage in Schuylkill County

ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Strong storms took down trees in one Schuylkill County neighborhood. On South Nicholas Street in St. Clair, the wind knocked a tree down onto a car and on top of a home. Crews were out cleaning up the debris and assessing the damage. According to the PPL outage map, […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dehart Dam to Paxtonia to Lower Allen to Dillsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton and Annville. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 259. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 4. Interstate 81 from mile markers 68 to 96. Interstate 83 from mile markers 29 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Road Restrictions Coming to Cumberland County This Week

>Road Restrictions Coming to Cumberland County This Week. (Carlisle, PA) -- Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions next week. The traffic changes will affect north and southbound Interstate 81 just south of Exit 57 -- for Route 114 and Mechanicsburg. The restrictions are taking place so the bridges spanning Conodoguinet Creek can be inspected. Also, a crane will be used to inspect the bridges using a crane truck on I-81. Weather permitting, the work will be done from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sinkhole closes road in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers in Dauphin County are being asked to avoid a road in Susquehanna Township after a pipe failure caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole is located westbound on Union Deposit Road (Route 3020), meaning the road will be closed Monday evening. The pipe causing the issue is located just east of Hill Street.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged with assaulting motorist

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man drowns during kayaking accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died in Bedford County Saturday after a kayaking accident caused him to drown. Ronald James McQuait, 59, died at the scene of the accident, according to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer. McQuait was boating on the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at 1:43 p.m. when the incident […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to near Avon to Mount Joy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Elverson, Bernville, Lyons, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, New Morgan and Spring Ridge. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 300. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 43. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Dump truck tangled in wires as hundreds lose power in Lehigh County

A dump truck became entangled in wires about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a street in Whitehall Township and more than 1,000 PPL Electric Utilities customers lost power. The incident happened on Jordan Parkway near Route 145 and the driver was initially still in the truck but did not seem to be injured, according to a report from the scene. It appeared township police and firefighters were waiting for PPL Electric Utilities personnel to determine if the wires were no longer live.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead, one injured in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a homicide in Williamsport that left one man dead Monday night. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Monday officers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to a report of a person shot outside of a residence in the 700 block of Elmira Street. Investigators say once arriving […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Cayuga; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Lewis; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS YATES
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Times News

Child treated after fall in Tamaqua

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a pediatric high fall Sunday morning in Tamaqua. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of West Broad street. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Tamaqua ambulance and Lehighton paramedics before being transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital trauma center in Allentown. Tamaqua police are investigating the incident.
TAMAQUA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Turnpike reopens between New Stanton and Breezewood after crash cleared

The Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened Monday afternoon following a lengthy closure in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood because of an overturned tractor-trailer. The crash happened around 9 a.m. between the Somerset and Bedford exits, according to PennDOT. The road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after the wreckage was cleared. Some residual delays at the routes 66 and 22 interchange persisted into the afternoon, according to PennDOT traffic maps. Turnpike traffic was detoured in that direction.
NEW STANTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Student Stabbed at Chester County High School

A teenager accused of stabbing another student multiple times at a Chester County school surrendered to police on Tuesday, officials said. Oddell Cannon, 16, of Coatesville, was involved in a fight with the other student inside a bathroom at Coatesville Area Senior High School in Caln Township, according to investigators.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Binghamton woman dies in serious motorcycle crash

RICHFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – A Binghamton woman has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on State Route 79 in Richford around 4:35 p.m. on Mary 21. Officials said Maria Hrehor, 50, was thrown […]

