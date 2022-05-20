ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

Tornado Watch issued for City of Winchester, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland East central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Severna Park, Odenton, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Laurel, Pasadena, Arbutus and Lake Shore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Frederick County, VA
Virginia State
Winchester, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday. With the exception of Caroline Co. the severe weather threat has ended across Maryland. Locally heavy rainfall will continue in spots through 10 PM but any lingering pockets of gusty winds or hail will be isolated in nature. @wjz#mdwx pic.twitter.com/NpIGw2PZLc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 23, 2022 This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m. After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2...
BALTIMORE, MD
theriver953.com

USGS records an earthquake in Virginia

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake Mon. May 23 at 8:15 a.m.. The quake struck in Fluvanna County with the nearest populated area of Columbia a little over a mile and a half away from the epicenter. Columbia is approximately 25 miles from Charlottesville. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

A Tornado Watch Has Been Issued For Parts Of Maryland. What Does That Mean?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Maryland including the Baltimore area. The advisory issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties. A Tornado Watch means the conditions exist for a tornado to form, unlike a Tornado Warning, which means a tornado has been spotted. “The atmosphere is unstable enough that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch,” WJZ First Alert Weather’s Marty Bass explained. The Tornado Watch comes as the First Alert Weather Team is already tracking potentially dangerous heat on tap for Saturday. As always, stick with the most trusted and experienced team in town on air and online for instant updates and developments on your forecast. You can stay ahead of any storm by downloading the CBS Baltimore app.
Metro News

Body found in Cheat River in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body the Cheat River. The man’s body was discovered in the water Friday near the U.S. Route 50 bridge near Macomber. Police were not able to determine how long the man had been in the water.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Weather
Environment
NWS
WTAJ

Coroner: Man drowns during kayaking accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died in Bedford County Saturday after a kayaking accident caused him to drown. Ronald James McQuait, 59, died at the scene of the accident, according to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer. McQuait was boating on the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at 1:43 p.m. when the incident […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Maryland

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for areas around Waldorf, Clinton and Fort Washington until 5:15 p.m. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service. UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) -- Radar shows a strong storm west of D.C. that's...
WHSV

Harrisonburg PD investigates rollover crash involving juveniles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On May 24, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was southbound in the 100-block of Waterman Drive when it lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle reportedly traveled more than 450 feet and rolled several times. The Camaro came to rest in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDTV

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County. The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153. Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved. While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. As...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
cbs19news

Three people arrested on drug charges in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports three people have been arrested on drug charges. According to the sheriff’s office, its Street Crimes Unit, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force used a federal narcotics search warrant in the Stanardsville on Friday.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

Harley-Davidson crash leaves one dead in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Thursday in Bedford County after he went down an embankment and was thrown off his motorcycle, according to state police. Chadwick Ewald, 46, of Bedford was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Quaker Valley Road in East Saint Clair Township at 3:08 p.m. when he failed to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

