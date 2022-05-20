ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

Tornado Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kent County in central Delaware Central Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 850 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Denton, or 14 miles southeast of Centerville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Denton, Harrington, Greensboro, Ridgely, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Griffin, Sandtown, Andrewsville and Hillsboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Point Of Rocks, or 9 miles southwest of Harry Grove Stadium, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, New Market, Point Of Rocks, Linganore-Bartonsville, Adamstown, Jefferson, Buckeystown, Monrovia, Rosemont, Ijamsville, Doubs, Park Mills, Petersville, Tuscarora and Taylorstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dehart Dam to Paxtonia to Lower Allen to Dillsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton and Annville. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 259. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 4. Interstate 81 from mile markers 68 to 96. Interstate 83 from mile markers 29 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
sussexcountyde.gov

Sussex County EOC reminds public to prepare ahead of the storm for 2022 hurricane season

Georgetown, Del. (2 p.m. Tues., May 24, 2022): Sussex County’s beaches, boardwalks, and backyards soon will be the backdrop for another season of fun in the sun and good times on those endless summer nights. But as everyone readies those Summer ’22 checklists, one item that should be right there with sunscreen, sandals, and shorts might be the most forgotten: a storm kit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland East central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Severna Park, Odenton, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Laurel, Pasadena, Arbutus and Lake Shore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC New York

Tornado Touchdown Confirmed in New Jersey During Friday Storms

A fury of evening storms dowsing the tri-state Friday also produced an EF-0 tornado in New Jersey, the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday. The touchdown occurred in Hazlet Township just after 5 p.m. as powerful thunderstorms rolled east into the New York City area. Neighborhood surveys where the tornado briefly...
HAZLET, NJ
WMDT.com

Del. Governor issues limited State of Emergency in response to barge fire

KENT CO., Del. – Governor John Carney has issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire in the Delaware Bay. We’re told the governor has requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies, including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to continue battling the fire.
KENT COUNTY, DE
#Tornado Watch
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old DelCo Girl

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Ailani Banks was last seen wearing a multicolored head scarf, halter top, black pants with a red or orange stripe, and black shoes, Darby Borough police said in a Monday, May 23 Facebook post. She...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR MAN ALEXANDER GILLESPIE

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for 66 -year-old Alexander Gillespie. (Bear DE 19701) On May 22, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the area of Pulaski Highway in the community of Fairwinds Trailer Park for a report of a missing person.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Delaware

Delaware, the United States‘ second-smallest state, occupies the Delmarva Peninsula, a vast peninsula on the East Coast. It’s a long, narrow state with only three counties – the most developed being New Castle County in the north. The state’s total area is only 513,335 hectares (1,982 mi²), significantly less than Atlanta. The state’s shoreline runs the length of the east side, while Maryland borders it on the west.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Activates Emergency Management Assistance Compact to Support Emergency Response to Barge Fire

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Tuesday issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay. The Governor requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies – including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to continue combatting the fire.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 1 NB In Middletown Tuesday

Just after 12:00, Tuesday afternoon rescue crews responded to Route 1 NB in the area of Drawyer Creek for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Shortly after their arrival crews closed Route 1 NB to allow Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 to land on the roadway.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Coast Guard, Local Fire Agencies Battle Barge Fire Near Delaware Bay

BOWERS, Del.— The U.S. Coast Guard and local fire agencies are responding to a barge fire that that broke out early Monday morning approximately nine miles south of Port Mahon. Watchstanders at the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received a call at approximately 1 a.m. reporting a barge on...
PennLive.com

No lifeguards at 2 Delaware beaches due to staffing shortage

LEWES, Del. — Visitors can expect to see a new sign at the beaches in Lewes this summer: Swim at your own risk. The two municipal beaches in Lewes — now known as Savannah Beach and Johnnie Walker Beach — will not be guarded this summer due to staffing challenges, according to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend.
LEWES, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON PARMA AVE

(New Castle, DE 19720) Last night (May 23) at approximately 8:15 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Parma Ave, in the community of Arbor Place Townhouses for multiple reports of shots fired. When the officers arrived, they saw...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

