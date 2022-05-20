ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Tornado Watch issued for Allegany, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Charles; Harford; Howard; Prince Georges; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The southeastern District of Columbia Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southeastern Howard County in central Maryland Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Calvert County in southern Maryland Southern Harford County in northern Maryland Southeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Prince Georges County in central Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland King George County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Milford Mill to 7 miles east of Massaponax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Waldorf, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Pikesville, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Forestville, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, La Plata and Mayo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Carroll County in north central Maryland Western Howard County in central Maryland Northeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Germantown, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Olney, Damascus, Montgomery Village, Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Redland, Mount Airy, Sykesville, New Market, Boyds, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Discovery-Spring Garden, Cloverly, Clarksburg, Burtonsville and Spencerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dehart Dam to Paxtonia to Lower Allen to Dillsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton and Annville. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 235 to 259. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 4. Interstate 81 from mile markers 68 to 96. Interstate 83 from mile markers 29 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to near Avon to Mount Joy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Elverson, Bernville, Lyons, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, New Morgan and Spring Ridge. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 300. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 43. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

A Tornado Watch Has Been Issued For Parts Of Maryland. What Does That Mean?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Maryland including the Baltimore area. The advisory issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties. A Tornado Watch means the conditions exist for a tornado to form, unlike a Tornado Warning, which means a tornado has been spotted. “The atmosphere is unstable enough that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch,” WJZ First Alert Weather’s Marty Bass explained. The Tornado Watch comes as the First Alert Weather Team is already tracking potentially dangerous heat on tap for Saturday. As always, stick with the most trusted and experienced team in town on air and online for instant updates and developments on your forecast. You can stay ahead of any storm by downloading the CBS Baltimore app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch
NottinghamMD.com

Slight chance for severe storms in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon, evening

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Forecasters say there is a slight chance for severe storms in the Baltimore area on Sunday. The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall are … Continue reading "Slight chance for severe storms in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon, evening" The post Slight chance for severe storms in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon, evening appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Thousands Still Without Power After Strong Storms Leave Damage in DC Area

Hundreds of people were still without power Monday morning after strong storms hit the D.C. area Sunday night, leaving behind lots of damage. It was a nasty night whether you were out in the storm or stuck at home in the dark. Just about everywhere saw heavy rain, lightning and storm damage. There were still a lot of road closures and debris on the roadway late Sunday, so if you're heading out Monday morning, be on the lookout for any safety issues, and leave yourself a little extra time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Philadelphia Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey As Gusty Thunderstorms Head Towards Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some gusty thunderstorms to impact the afternoon drive on Friday followed by record-breaking heat to start the weekend. The Philadelphia area begins to warm up today as a warm front lifts north across the region.  The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania until 7 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WbvQHydxRh — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 20, 2022 However, a cluster of gusty thunderstorms known as a Mesoscale Convective...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
