Kleinhans Music Hall welcomes a collaboration between Grammy-nominated Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss with “Together At Last!” at 7:30 p.m. June 2 in the Mary Seaton Room. A press release stated, “These two country and folk legends have finally joined forces to share their celebrated music and personal chemistry on stage for the entire performance, swapping songs, singing harmony, and playing guitar on each other's biggest hits. Never content to rest on their past achievements, the pair brings new material to these shows, along with two careers worth of humorous and heart-warming stories.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO