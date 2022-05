Seek out the small secluded beaches around Dubrovnik's old town for a cooling dip © Dreamer4787 / Shutterstock. Sun-soaked Dubrovnik has culture in spades – stupendous medieval walls, beautifully preserved monasteries and palaces, and a whole slew of museums and galleries. However it also has plenty of beaches (most of them quite small) both close to the old town itself and in the surrounding area. Some of these are very well known and extremely popular, others a little more remote and well hidden.

