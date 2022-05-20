Wichita getting a restaurant specializing in mac and cheese, melty sandwiches, fondue

A very cheesy restaurant — one specializing in mac and cheese, melty cheese sandwiches and even fondue — is set to open later this year on Rock Road.

Sergio Munoz, the younger brother of The Angry Elephant owner Santiago Munoz, has taken over the former Wendy’s space on the ground level of the Terra-Cotta Tower , the tall office building at 2959 N. Rock Road. He hopes to have it open by late fall or early winter.

He’ll call it Angry Macs.

Munoz, who has worked with his brother at The Angry Elephant , 756 N. Tyler Road, since it opened, says he’s learned a lot about the restaurant business and was ready to try his own concept.

“There’s no mac and cheese restaurants in Wichita,” Munoz said. “There’s a lot of people who have mac and cheese on their menus, but not a single one that specializes in mac and cheese. I really want to go crazy with it and have off-the-wall mac and cheese.”

Munoz said he’s planning a long list of gourmet mac-and-cheese inventions, including a Nashville hot chicken mac and cheese, one made with Cajun shrimp, and a barbecue mac. Customers will be able to build their own mac dishes as well as their own sandwiches. The restaurant also will serve cheese and chocolate fondue, and Munoz said he’ll carry a few of his brothers’ menu items including his Mac Daddy Burger, which is topped with mac and cheese.

Angry Macs will also serve cheese and chocolate fondue. Courtesy photo

Angry Macs also will feature a variety of salads, including a wedge and a warm spinach salad, and it’ll have gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options as well.

The restaurant will have a fast casual setup, where customers order at the counter and wait for their food to be delivered to their tables. It’ll also offer a full bar.

The restaurant space is “a blank canvas, so pretty much we’re starting from scratch,” Munoz said. The space has a drive-through window left over from its Wendy’s days, but Munoz said he’ll use that as a pickup window where people who order via his app in advance can grab their food without getting out of the car.

I’ll keep you posted on Angry Macs progress, and you can also follow along on the restaurants Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AngryMacs