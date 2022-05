(TRENTON, NJ) -- Arts Ed NJ Executive Director Robert Morrison will be among this year’s recipients of the prestigious New Jersey Governor’s Awards in Arts Education, the state’s highest honor in the arts field. Morrison will be recognized with the “Outstanding Lifetime Contribution to Arts Education” Award and joins 100 New Jersey students and 15 educators who will earn the spotlight at the 42nd annual awards ceremony, to be held Thursday, May 26 at Patriot’s Theatre at the War Memorial in Trenton, beginning at 4:00pm. The event is free and open to the public.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO