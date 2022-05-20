Sophia Agranovich to Perform at Watchung Arts Center

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Following performances at the Kraine Theatre NYC, The Marsh in San Francisco and many other stops around the country, writer/performer Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) & director Barbara Pitts McAdams (co-creator of The Laramie Project), present BIRD. Part Stand up, part solo show, part fever dream. The show comes to Mile Square Theatre for three performances May 27-29. A young woman listens to audio of her last stand-up gig. With GenZ dark humor she enlists the audience’s help unpacking “what happened.” As our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with the present, past trauma keeps pecking it’s way into the story. BIRD’s family of origin become the Deer, the Gazelle and the Gorilla. And as BIRD relies on metaphor —sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty—she stops fleeing her past so she can soar.

