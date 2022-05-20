ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Aldi location closing due to crime, poor sales, official says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Aldi store is shutting its doors, reportedly over too much crime in the area.

The Aldi store at 2877 Lamar is closed.

When FOX13 crews arrived, the building was boarded up with signs on the doors and windows.

An ALDI spokesperson responded to the store’s closing, saying the decision to permanently close was based on several factors:

We’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close our store located at 2877 Lamar Ave in Memphis. We do not take the closing of this location lightly. Our decision was based on several factors, including repeated burglaries, property damage and poor sales performance. Out of concern for our employees and customers, keeping this store open was no longer a sustainable option. Our employees will continue to work at one of our other ALDI locations in the immediate area.

We have been proud to serve the residents of this neighborhood over the past 15 years, and we thank our customers for their loyalty.

Nearby Aldi locations still open include:

· 2765 S Perkins, Memphis

· 4056 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis

· 7520 Winchester Rd, Memphis

· 4720 Summer Ave, Memphis

· 7051 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Southaven

· 3176 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis

