Irwin County, GA

Jury finds Ryan Duke not guilty of murdering Tara Grinstead

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
OCILLA, Ga. — A jury has found Ryan Duke not guilty of murdering Tara Grinstead.

Grinstead, a beloved teacher and former beauty queen, disappeared in 2005 from her Irwin County home.

The case went cold until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation zeroed in on Ryan Duke and his friend Bo Dukes in 2017.

During the trial, Duke took the stand proclaiming his innocence and insisting that what he told investigators in 2017 actually referred to the actions of Dukes.

Bo Dukes was found guilty of lying to authorities in the case in March 2019.

During his trial, Dukes said Duke, killed Grinstead, and that he then helped Duke move and burn her body in a pecan orchard. Dukes is currently serving a sentence of 25 years in prison.

During Duke’s trial, his defense attorneys painted a picture of overzealous prosecution that was light on evidence.

They insisted a glove with Duke’s DNA that was found outside Grinstead’s house, didn’t prove Duke killed her. They also insisted that Duke’s 2017 confession was a lie.

On Friday morning, the jury came back with a not guilty verdict in the case in all but one count. Duke was found guilty of concealing a death.

The judge will sentence Duke on that charge on Monday morning. He faces 1-10 years in prison. He has already served about 5 years in jail at this point.

RAW: Ryan Duke found not guilty of murdering Georgia beauty queen

©2022 Cox Media Group

The Georgia Sun

After state investigation, cemetery company must improve upkeep at its Georgia cemeteries

A Pennsylvania-based company that maintains and operates more than 300 cemeteries nationwide will step up its upkeep of four Georgia cemeteries following a state probe. The state launched an investigation following complaints about seven Georgia cemeteries StoneMor Inc. operates. The state put four cemeteries on “conditional registration with heightened supervision” for two years, while relevant issues at the three other cemeteries were remedied.
GEORGIA STATE
