Jones County, MS

“Click It or Ticket” campaign to start in Jones County

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County deputies will begin participating in the national “Click it or Ticket” campaign on Monday, May 23.

During the campaign, deputies will be working overtime on seat belt enforcement details. This effort will be funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

Homicide suspect makes initial appearance in Jones County court

Authorities estimate that 10,893 people died in car crashes while not wearing a seatbelt in 2020.

The campaign will run until Sunday, June 5.

