ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Cumberland County opens up cooling stations as heat expected to reach 100+ degrees

By Ashley Anderson
cbs17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents without air conditioning are getting some relief in Cumberland County Friday as the heat index is predicted to rise above 100 degrees. Cumberland County announced the following buildings as...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 6

Related
cbs17

EF0 tornado confirmed during Monday’s storms in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service was in Durham County on Tuesday to survey damage and discern whether a tornado touched down in the Triangle on Monday. NWS announced Tuesday night that, in fact, a weak EF0 tornado did touch down just northeast of Durham. According to...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

County commissioners rename part of Old Plank Road

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Monday, May 16 unanimously approved renaming part of Old Plank Road as Glenn Road after a brief public hearing. The name was changed because the N.C. Department of Transportation’s construction of Interstate 295 severed Old Plank Road into two sections. The county’s 911 emergency communications system cannot function properly when two roads have the same name, according to Assistant Fire Chief Freddy Johnson Jr. of Stoney Point Fire Department. The department is responsible for fire and emergency response in that area of the county.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Government
WRAL News

'You aren't going to sleep': Apex neighbors complain about noise from ongoing NC Highway 540 extension project

Apex, N.C. — The payoff of North Carolina’s Complete 540 project should be worthwhile, but it’s currently an eyesore and a headache for many Apex residents. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s $2.2 billion project is also known as the Southeast Extension. It will extend the Triangle Expressway from the N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (I-87) in Knightdale, completing the 540 Outer Loop around the greater Raleigh area.
APEX, NC
WECT

Fort Bragg to announce new proposed name

“It hurts, but we’re out here:” Boaters feel the pressure at the gas pump. “It hurts, but we’re out here:” Boaters feel the pressure at the gas pump. County fires employee charged in connection with homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Port City United employee fired...
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg helping search for fisherman swept away in Cape Fear River

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – The search for a 25-year-old’s body in the Cape Fear River in Harnett County continues Tuesday morning with help from Fort Bragg, the sheriff’s office said. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Edwin Ordonez-Vasquez, 25, and Emilson Ordonez-Vasquez, 29, both of Dunn, were...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WITN

Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another busy Eastern Carolina intersection is getting the 4-way stop treatment. The Department of Transportation says crews will install the all-way stop tomorrow at the intersection of Portertown Road and Eastern Pines Road, just outside of Greenville. Portertown Road intersects with Eastern Pines Road in two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Air Conditioning#100 Degrees#Heat Index#The Health Department
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
cbs17

Pedal mix-up leads to a submerged car in a Raleigh pool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It wasn’t the hot temperatures that drove a Raleigh woman to take a dip Tuesday afternoon, it was actually a mix-up of the pedals. An older female driver in a white sedan mistook the accelerator for the brakes and drove her car into the pool of the Cedar Point apartment complex in the 6500 block of Suburban Dr. in Raleigh. Police did not identify the woman.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs17

Couple reunited with Raleigh firefighters who rescued them

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just before 9 p.m. on May 11, firefighters were called to a Raleigh apartment complex where a fire had over taken two stories of a building. Of the building’s 16 units, 14 were damaged by fire. A total of 17 people were displaced in the fire.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 arrested in Fuquay-Varina for shrooms, edibles, weed wax

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fuquay-Varina men have been arrested after police officers found several drugs in their possession. The Fuquay-Varina Police Department said Tuesday their Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety conducted a weeklong investigation starting April 29. The operation was part of the department’s proactive approach to combat drug trafficking.
WRAL

New name for Fort Bragg anticipated Tuesday

Sources tell WRAL News a proposed new name for Fort Bragg will be announced on Tuesday. The Naming Commission is expected to make the announcement at 2 p.m. and answer questions. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
FORT BRAGG, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Hoke; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in central North Carolina Scotland County in central North Carolina Southeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Eastern Richmond County in central North Carolina Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Biscoe to near Hamlet to near Cheraw State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Maxton and Hoffman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy