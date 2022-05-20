ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Greg Dulcich already impressing at Broncos practice

By Brandon Walker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Just weeks after the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos already have high hopes for rookie tight end Greg Dulcich.

“It was great to see him out here and run routes. He can really run,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said during rookie minicamp last weekend. “He’s in great shape, you can see that.”

Since quarterback Russell Wilson is known for getting himself out of tight jams and extending plays, Broncos tight ends need blocking skills and an ability to get down field. The former UCLA product is already showing glimpses of these traits.

“[W]ith some of the blocking drills, you can see that he’s definitely a willing blocker. So I think it’s kind of that all-purpose guy,” Hackett said. “I think that’s something that’s going to be very valuable to us.”

As someone new to the NFL style and pace of play, Dulcich himself had a few words on what he will be asked to do in Hackett’s offense.

“Being a walk on, you have to show that you can be trusted, that you know everything and you’re going to go out and play hard,” said Dulcich. “I tried to do that [at camp], and that’s how I’m going to carry myself. I want to do whatever the team asks me to do and [for them to] know they can trust me to do whatever.”

The Broncos are hoping that his do-it-all attitude will translate from rookie camps to training camp on to regular season performance this fall.

