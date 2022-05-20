Cheech and Chong visit dispensaries in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho

A New Mexican restaurant is opening soon in Metro Phoenix.Paul La Rosa/Unsplash. New Mexican cuisine, while similar, has a very different flavor and spice palette from traditional Mexican food and Tex-Mex. The food style does pull from Spanish and Mexican cuisines, but it also incorporates flavors from Pueblo Native Americans. This helps set it apart, and yet, despite Phoenix being situated only a short drive away from the New Mexican border, the regional cuisine has made little inroads into the Valley. That, however, is about to change, as a New Mexican restaurant based out of Albuquerque is poised to make the move from ABQ to PHX.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO