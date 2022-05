What started as a happy occasion quickly turned to a tragedy as an accident killed one and seriously injured another member of a wedding party over the weekend. On the afternoon of Saturday, May 14, Ryne Fithian, 25, of Sparta, and Allison Flynn, 22, of Sparta, had just gotten married and were on their way to their wedding reception with two other members of the wedding party, Chance Karnes, 20, of Herrin, and Destiny Gillihan, 20, of Batesville, AR, in the vehicle.

RED BUD, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO