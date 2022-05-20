Molecular Biologist – Automation – Eli Lilly – San Diego, CA

Broad knowledge of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and competitive landscape for infectious and inflammatory disease drugs. From Indeed – Wed, 25 May 2022 17:44:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are inspired by a single vision – transforming patients’ lives through science. We bring a human touch to every treatment we pioneer…. From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Wed, 25 May 2022 22:41:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
BS or MS with 4+ years of research experience in academia or at a biotechnology or pharmaceutical company. This individual will be required to plan and execute… $75,000 – $80,000 a year. From Indeed – Wed, 25 May 2022 21:35:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs...
The Production Biochemist is a full-time, laboratory position. He or she will be responsible for the production of quality products and reagents for ELISA, CLIA… $55,000 – $75,000 a year. From Indeed – Wed, 25 May 2022 23:13:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Sr. Scientist will be part of the highly motivated team engaged in vaccine development and will contribute to the development and execution of protein,…. From Emergent BioSolutions – Wed, 25 May 2022 18:58:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Highly skilled chemist/materials scientist with a track record of creative problem solving in biotechnology. Encodia is seeking to recruit a scientist with 2-5…. From Encodia Inc – Wed, 25 May 2022 18:31:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Wed, 25 May 2022 18:52:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Prior experience either working with or leading collaborations with external academic, biotechnology, and contract research organizations. $90,000 – $120,000 a year. From Indeed – Tue, 24 May 2022 20:24:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Responsible for investigation/preventative maintenance events. Develop and execute Risk Assessment. Utilize existing revalidations/evaluations to ensure…. From PSC Biotech – Wed, 25 May 2022 04:00:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Postdoctoral Associate – Computational Biology / Bioinformatics / Behavioral Genetics. ABOUT US*: Scripps Research is ranked the most influential institution in…. From Indeed – Wed, 25 May 2022 11:29:37 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs.
Comments / 0