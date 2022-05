The Missouri Valley Conference announced its 2022 baseball award winners Tuesday and the regular-season champion Southern Illinois Salukis took home a bevy of honors. In addition to seven All-MVC accolades, junior shortstop Kaeber Rog was named both the Joe Carter Player of the Year and the league’s Newcomer of the Year. Rog is just the second player in Valley history, and first since Dallas Baptist’s Derick Hall in 2016, to earn both honors in the same season.

BASEBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO