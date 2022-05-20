Logan men’s basketball signs Eastern Kentucky transfer Curt Lewis

The Guidepost Solutions Sexual Abuse Task Force Report released Sunday afternoon was heartbreaking and shocking, to say the least. The abuse perpetrated against fellow image-bearers — the fact that those involved in abuse held positions of leadership in Christian ministry, and the fact that the abuse was covered up — speaks to the level of spiritual darkness that was allowed to reign in some Southern Baptist churches and entities. After reading the report, the Lord led me to pray for sexual abuse survivors in a way I never had before. Romans 12:15 reminds us to “weep with those who weep,” and this is a time to grieve with our brothers and sisters in Christ.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO