Richmond, KY

Logan men’s basketball signs Eastern Kentucky transfer Curt Lewis

By Nora Inman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Kentucky transfer Curt Lewis announced on Twitter Thursday that he is committing to John A. Logan...

kentuckytoday.com

Two-seed Cards trying to end shutout in ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Remarkedly, despite his highly successful 16-year tenure featuring multiple conference regular season championships, NCAA regional and super regional titles and College World Series appearances, University of Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell still has a glaring hole in his resume'. Somehow, over the course of 316 victories...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

DJ Wagner's Grandfather Lands Job: College Basketball World Reacts

Louisville men's basketball made an important hire this week, adding Cardinals legend Milt Wagner to the staff. According to reports, Wagner will work in a hybrid director of player development/alumni relations role. His most important title though is grandfather to D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.
LOUISVILLE, KY
dukebasketballreport.com

Louisville’s Kenny Payne Discovers A Recruiting Innovation

If it wasn’t clear before Kenny Payne hired rising star Nolan Smith away from Duke, it should be now: the man is not messing around about rebuilding Louisville basketball. In a clever and pretty funny move, really, he didn’t hire DJ Wagner’s dad as a coach, a la Larry Brown and Danny Manning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Cardinal Stadium to be upgraded ahead of football season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before the start of the football season this year, Cardinal Stadium wants to amp up the Game Day experience. University of Louisville officials conducted a number of surveys to find out what fans wanted to change about the stadium. Improved Wi-Fi access, club room renovations, easier admission into games, and improved concession choices were some of the most important areas noted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Region 11 high school baseball tournament begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – All roads lead to Lexington for high school baseball and softball teams looking to win that coveted state championship. As the Sweet 16 tournaments get closer, Monday saw the beginning of their region tournaments. Henry Clay and Lexington Christian took the diamond in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
uoflcardgame.com

LaFountain had 2 grand slams in one inning at Louisville

Former University of Louisville slugger Jim LaFountain made some special memories with the UofL baseball team back in the Seventies. He was back in town Friday, cheering on the Cardinals in the second game of a series with Virginia and reliving some of those memories. One of them is unlikely...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Numerous Football Game Day Improvements to be Unveiled at Cardinal Stadium

The University of Louisville ‘s football season is still four months away, but when fans arrive this fall, they will find new enhancements to improve the overall fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the 2022 season. Following extensive in-season and post-season surveying of all ticket members, the athletics department...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Game day improvements coming to Cardinal Stadium in 2022

The University of Louisville ‘s football season is still four months away, but when fans arrive this fall, they will find new enhancements to improve the overall fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the 2022 season. Following extensive in-season and post-season surveying of all ticket members, the athletics department...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

A letter to Kentucky Baptists

The Guidepost Solutions Sexual Abuse Task Force Report released Sunday afternoon was heartbreaking and shocking, to say the least. The abuse perpetrated against fellow image-bearers — the fact that those involved in abuse held positions of leadership in Christian ministry, and the fact that the abuse was covered up — speaks to the level of spiritual darkness that was allowed to reign in some Southern Baptist churches and entities. After reading the report, the Lord led me to pray for sexual abuse survivors in a way I never had before. Romans 12:15 reminds us to “weep with those who weep,” and this is a time to grieve with our brothers and sisters in Christ.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Noah Thompson Returns to Hometown of Louisa, Kentucky for Epic Celebration Ahead of Season Finale

Prior to the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” Noah Thompson returned to his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky for an epic celebration. According to a local news station, WSAZ, thousands of Noah Thompson’s supporters came out on Tuesday (May 17th) for a homecoming rally for the “American Idol” Top 3 contestant. During the event, Thompson was in complete shock about the number of people present.
LOUISA, KY
thewhiskeywash.com

Tickets Available For 2022 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Tickets are now on sale for September’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival, organizers of the event recently announced. The 2022 festival will bring scores of bourbon enthusiasts to Bardstown, Kentucky, to celebrate the history and craft of the spirit during National Bourbon Heritage Month. The Kentucky Bourbon Festival is slated for...
BARDSTOWN, KY
99.5 WKDQ

World’s Largest Bounce House Coming to Louisville with Adult-Only Sessions

Your chance to feel like a kid again is coming to Louisville, Kentucky this June!. Have no fear, if you missed your opportunity to be a part of the World's Largest Bounce House in Indianapolis. We have another event coming to our region where you can bounce, hop, and play in the World's Largest Bounce House. Big Bounce America will be making a stop in Louisville, Kentucky for three days of fun with family and adult-only sessions.
LOUISVILLE, KY

