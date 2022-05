The City of Goleta held its second city-wide Beautify Goleta community cleanup on Saturday, May 21 and are excited to share the results with the community. We are grateful for the seventy-five volunteers who took time out of their Saturday and collected 673 pounds of trash! That’s 673 pounds of trash that will no longer pollute our neighborhoods, creeks and ocean. Volunteers were spread out among four locations: Dos Pueblos/El Encanto, South Old Town, Marketplace, and Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park. The Dos Pueblos/El Encanto location was also the Neighborhood Spotlight, and collected 2,900 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items as part of the Bulky Item Drop-Off.

GOLETA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO