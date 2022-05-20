Hayley Kiyoko recruits Becca Tilley for 'Bachelorette'-themed music video

May 20 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko is back with new music.

The 31-year-old singer released a single and Bachelorette-themed music video for the song "For the Girls" on Friday.

In the "For the Girls" video, Kiyoko plays the first lesbian Bachelorette. Kiyoko meets, flirts and shares kisses with several contestants, as well as holding a few rose ceremonies.

At the end of the video, real-life Bachelor alum Becca Tilley arrives and makes a big impression on Kiyoko.

Kiyoko said in a press release that "For the Girls" is meant to celebrate women and the LGBTQ+ community.

"I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life," the singer said. "'For the Girls' is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect on that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told."

"Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift," she added. "It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together."

"For the Girls" is the lead single from Kiyoko's forthcoming album, Panorama. The singer will release the album July 29.

Tilley appeared in Chris Soules and Ben Higgins' seasons of The Bachelor.