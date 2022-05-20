Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near lakes or waterways, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Southern Livingston; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ascension, southeastern West Baton Rouge, St. Helena, Livingston, East Feliciana, east central Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parishes, eastern Wilkinson and Amite Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 942 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garden City to Gardere. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Jackson, Clinton, Liberty, Greensburg, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Brusly, Livingston, Centreville, French Settlement, Albany, Slaughter and Gloster. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 153 and 173. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 33. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO