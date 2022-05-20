ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when...

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near lakes or waterways, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Northern Livingston; Southern Livingston; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ascension, southeastern West Baton Rouge, St. Helena, Livingston, East Feliciana, east central Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parishes, eastern Wilkinson and Amite Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 942 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garden City to Gardere. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Jackson, Clinton, Liberty, Greensburg, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Brusly, Livingston, Centreville, French Settlement, Albany, Slaughter and Gloster. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 153 and 173. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 33. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Eastern Ascension, Iberville, Southern Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near lakes or waterways, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Southern Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central St. John The Baptist, Ascension, St. James, north central Terrebonne, southeastern Livingston, southeastern Iberville, northwestern Lafourche and Assumption Parishes through 1015 AM CDT At 952 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from St. Gabriel to Patterson Memorial Airport. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Schriever, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent, North Vacherie, Supreme, Chackbay, Labadieville, Carville and Whitehall. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 174 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near lakes or waterways, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Amite; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ascension, southeastern West Baton Rouge, St. Helena, Livingston, East Feliciana, east central Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parishes, eastern Wilkinson and Amite Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 942 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garden City to Gardere. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Jackson, Clinton, Liberty, Greensburg, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Brusly, Livingston, Centreville, French Settlement, Albany, Slaughter and Gloster. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 153 and 173. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 33. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
AMITE COUNTY, MS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison; Tensas The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Tensas Parish in northeastern Louisiana Eastern Madison Parish in northeastern Louisiana Warren County in west central Mississippi Central Claiborne County in southwestern Mississippi Southeastern Issaquena County in west central Mississippi * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 955 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newellton to 7 miles northwest of Port Gibson, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Afton around 1000 AM CDT. Vicksburg, Le Tourneau and Yokena around 1010 AM CDT. Bovina around 1025 AM CDT. Redwood and Flowers around 1030 AM CDT. Oak Ridge and Youngton around 1035 AM CDT. Valley Park around 1040 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mound, Delta and Richmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON PARISH, LA
#Flood#Nws#Louisiana#New Orleans#Weather#East Baton Rouge#Pointe Coupee Parishes#Donaldsonville Reserve
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Issaquena, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Claiborne; Issaquena; Warren The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Tensas Parish in northeastern Louisiana Eastern Madison Parish in northeastern Louisiana Warren County in west central Mississippi Central Claiborne County in southwestern Mississippi Southeastern Issaquena County in west central Mississippi * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 955 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newellton to 7 miles northwest of Port Gibson, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Afton around 1000 AM CDT. Vicksburg, Le Tourneau and Yokena around 1010 AM CDT. Bovina around 1025 AM CDT. Redwood and Flowers around 1030 AM CDT. Oak Ridge and Youngton around 1035 AM CDT. Valley Park around 1040 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mound, Delta and Richmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TENSAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL MADISON PARISHES SOUTHWESTERN CLAIBORNE AND NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 951 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Afton to Lorman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Afton and Somerset around 955 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for central, south central and southwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln, eastern Jefferson and Franklin Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 950 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Stampley to near New Hope to 7 miles west of Smithdale. Movement was north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Hope and Mcnair around 955 AM CDT. Fayette around 1000 AM CDT. Union Church around 1005 AM CDT. Mccall Creek, Pleasant Hill, Red Lick, Mcbride and Caseyville around 1010 AM CDT. Vaughn around 1015 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Roxie and Meadville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS

