San Antonio, TX

Bernie Sanders joins Jessica Cisneros for rally ahead of runoff election

 5 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, rallied Democrats in San Antonio Friday for Jessica Cisneros, who is running for Congress. Sanders spoke at Second Baptist Church, ahead of the Tuesday runoff election between Cisneros and Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-TX. "What we need to see in Washington now...

It.is.what.it.is
4d ago

I’ve heard and read a lot on this lady! No way will me or my family vote for her, especially with Bernie Sanders backing her!! Commercial!

Eddie Davila
4d ago

I'm in laredo. the media's not letting you know how bad she is. or her plans to ruin this great state. Henry has my vote

show me da money
4d ago

Nope I can call ICE for her ? Get her deported

kgns.tv

The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not only Webb County who is keeping an eye on the District 28 race. The whole country is watching as well. 17-year incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing off Jessica Cisneros again. Cuellar led with 48.4% in the March primary, while Cisneros received 46.9%. However, Cisneros nearly defeated Cuellar back in 2020.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

Bernie Sanders Shows Up to Stop Progressives From Slipping Further in South Texas

The Vermont legislator's endorsement of Jessica Cisneros in San Antonio comes ahead of Tuesday's runoff against incumbent U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar. As runoff elections approach Tuesday, Senators Bernie Sanders joined other high-profile politicians in San Antonio in endorsing Laredo-native Jessica Cisneros in the Democratic primary in Texas’ District 28.
KVUE

Texas This Week: Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Mike Collier

AUSTIN, Texas — The Primary Runoff Election is Tuesday. Texans voting on the Democratic ticket will have to decide who will face off against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November -- accountant Mike Collier, who was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, or Carrolton State Rep. Michelle Beckley.
kut.org

It's Election Day for the primary runoffs. Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday is Election Day for the primary runoff in Texas. Several races from the March primary went to a runoff, meaning no candidate seeking their party’s nomination got more than 50% of the vote. So now, the top two candidates in those races are facing off this month. The results will determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November.
TEXAS STATE
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Renews Border Security Disaster Declaration In May 2022

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on May 31, 2021, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for a number of Texas counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster; and.
TEXAS STATE
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Honors Bravery Of First Responders At Hope For Heroes Gala In Boerne

Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered remarks at the Hope for Heroes Texas Gala in Boerne, honoring the courage and bravery of first responders to protect their communities and their fellow Texans. The Governor also thanked Hope For Heroes Texas for their hard work to honor first responders through their organization.
B93

A Few Texas Bars are Raising The Age Limit to 25+

Have you ever been to a bar and thought, man there are a lot of 'kids' here. Did someone way, Cactus Canyon? LOL. That will be thing of the past for some bars in Texas. As reported by KSAT-12, Bently's on Broadway announced the change on its Facebook page, but they're not the only business doing this. The Bar Horizons & More advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." That bar has chosen to up the age for entry to 30 and up.
TEXAS STATE
The Uvalde Leader-News

Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX
