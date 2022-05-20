ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NSAA Approves Format Change for 2023 Girls & Boys State Basketball Tournament

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 for approving a 4-day...

State Boys Golf Results 2022

Day one is complete with state golf tournaments being held across the state of Nebraska on Tuesday. The action continues today, Wednesday, May 25th. After Day One: Team Standings - #1 Omaha Westside 292 - #2 Lincoln East 294- #3 Elkhorn South 298 - - #6 Grand Island 309. Individual...
NEBRASKA STATE
Man who killed Husker football player grandad dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man with a long history of mental illness when he killed the grandfather of two Nebraska football players more than two decades ago has died in prison. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that Russell Harms died in the system's Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln on Monday. He was 64. Harms had been in prison 22 years for gunning down 84-year-old Tennyson Kelsay in the parking lot of an Auburn shopping center in 1999. The older man was the grandfather of then-Nebraska rush end Chris Kelsay and former Nebraska and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Kelsay. Harms was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison despite being diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.
LINCOLN, NE
Demolition Begins On Old Engleman School Building

(Grand Island, NE) - Grand Island Public Schools is saying farewell to the old Engleman school building on Capital Avenue that once housed classrooms, wonderful teachers, and vibrant students. Built-in 1959, the old Engleman Elementary building opened its doors for classes in 1960. Over the next 48 years, the facility saw a 15,000+ ft. expansion project, and hundreds of elementary students grace its halls. The building’s last few years of use were spent housing the district Early Childhood Learning Center until GIPS opened the O’Conner Learning Center — an innovative reimagining of the old Shopko store — in 2021.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

