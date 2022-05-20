NSAA Approves Format Change for 2023 Girls & Boys State Basketball Tournament

(Grand Island, NE) - Grand Island Public Schools is saying farewell to the old Engleman school building on Capital Avenue that once housed classrooms, wonderful teachers, and vibrant students. Built-in 1959, the old Engleman Elementary building opened its doors for classes in 1960. Over the next 48 years, the facility saw a 15,000+ ft. expansion project, and hundreds of elementary students grace its halls. The building’s last few years of use were spent housing the district Early Childhood Learning Center until GIPS opened the O’Conner Learning Center — an innovative reimagining of the old Shopko store — in 2021.
