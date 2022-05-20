ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Planned Parenthood opens location in Inglewood

By 2UrbanGirls
2urbangirls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD – Planned Parenthood celebrated the opening their new facility in the city of Inglewood May 13. The Inglewood Health Center is the flagship location of the Black Health Initiative (BHI), an agency-wide program designed to improve the overall well-being of African Americans by empowering communities to advocate for themselves toward...

2urbangirls.com

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Cannabis linked to CA Democratic Party and Irvine officials in ongoing probe of Angels stadium deal

Cannabis is confirmed to be at the center of the federal probe happening in Orange County. The probe began in Anaheim with the City’s mayor allegedly giving confidential information to the owner of the Angels baseball club to get favorable terms on purchasing the land from the city, and allegedly in exchange for $1 million contribution to an independent expenditure for the re-election of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Rate of COVID 19 hospitalizations in LA County is on the rise

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide as are the number of hospitalizations in Los Angeles County. Statewide figures show that more than 402 patients are currently hospitalized in LA County due to COVID 19. In Orange County, there were 118 individuals hospitalized, and in Riverside, 75. That seems to be the tread across the country as hospitalizations are up nationwide. More than 75 percent of the U.S. population lives in a "high" or "substantial risk" area with more than 100,000 people daily getting infected. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, says the actual case count is much higher. In response, Broadway is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KCET

Newsom Says CA Is an Abortion ‘Sanctuary.’ But for Whom?

Many people in underserved communities still struggle to find abortion services in the Golden State. This story was originally published May 18, 2022 by Knock LA. This month, Politico broke the news that the US Supreme Court had decided to overturn the historic abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion. In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a "safe haven" for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Government
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
Inglewood, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
foxla.com

Vehicles with antisemitic messages spotted in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Multiple vehicles in the West Hollywood area have been seen displaying "messages of antisemitism" and "incidents of hate speech in the community" this weekend, city officials said Sunday. The city's statement did not provide further details, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
lmu.edu

Refund the Money: Billionaire L.A. Mayor Hopeful Urges on Surplus

“A year ago, I would’ve told you that a candidate like Rick Caruso, even if he spent $25 million, couldn’t win the mayoralty of LA,’’ said Fernando Guerra, director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University. “Caruso represents an outsider challenging the governing political establishment. Voters are open to that right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS LA

Ballona Creek homeless encampment continues to frustrate Del Rey residents

RVs parked in Playa Del Rey continue to frustrate residents even after the city lifted the towing ban. "I've been saying this for the last two years," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "People think this is about campaign season, no." Tired of inaction from the City of Los Angeles, residents around Ballona Creek were forced to call the Sheriff for help, nearly six weeks after the city's towing moratorium was lifted. "We want everyone taken care of — the people dwelling here and the people that are living here," said Playa Del Rey resident Lisa Carrington. The frustrations reached a climax on Friday when one...
DEL REY, CA
vnexplorer.net

Could this tough-on-crime billionaire be LA’s next mayor?

© Provided by The Guardian Photograph: Ringo Chiu/EPA. A billionaire real estate developer has spent more than $23m on his campaign to become Los Angeles’s next tough-on-crime mayor, and experts say his record-breaking investment is buying him a real chance at victory. Rick Caruso, a real estate magnate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
avdailynews.com

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Had It With D.A George Gascon

Supervisor Kathryn Barger voiced her support to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón today, citing a news report published by the Los Angeles Times as being the tipping point for her decision. “Learning that our D.A.’s ‘Zero Bail’ policy has interfered with a diversion program’s ability to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

Los Angeles Named One Of The Top CA Places To Live In 2022

You’re living in one of the best places in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Places to Live in California in 2022-2023” . Los Angeles was named the 6th best place to live in California, following Santa Barbara at #5 with San Francisco coming in at #2, and San Jose taking the top spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Control#Black People#African Americans#Ppfa#The Supreme Court
FingerLakes1.com

California residents can claim a $160 one-time credit

Residents of Long Beach, California could receive a one-time payment of $160. The refund stems from a legal ruling about water access. After a recent legal ruling, Long Beach, California, will have to pay back it’s own water department over $30.8 million. This ruling is also what triggered will be $160 credit for customers. Find additional details about it here.
LONG BEACH, CA
kcrw.com

Tiny home company cashes in on the homelessness crisis

The number and size of homeless encampments in cities like LA have spiked upward sharply over the past two years – and so have profits for one company that serves them. Business is booming for a manufacturer of the small, prefab homeless shelters known as tiny homes. Between 2019...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Grad Night Canceled For Santa Clarita Seniors

The William S. Hart School District announced that this year’s grad night for the class of 2022 is being canceled due to various cited roadblocks. On Friday, families received an email from the district stating that the planned Grad Night at the Saugus Speedway, scheduled for May 27, has been canceled.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
lvcampustimes.org

Outdoor watering restrictions set to start June 1

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency on April 27, and issued a one-day-a-week outdoor watering restriction for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, which is home to about 6 million southern Californians effective June 1. Parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and...
LA VERNE, CA
CBS LA

Villanueva campaign manager under fire after saying he "bought a salsa maker" from Hispanic clergy

The campaign manager for LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is under fire Friday after a questionable tweet aimed at another candidate, on the heels of a campaign ad that prompted the LA Archdiocese to take a neutral stand.The latest kerfuffle started with a religious-themed campaign ad showing Villanueva praying at a Catholic Church for help fighting violent crime. Villanueva's campaign apparently took the video down after the Archdiocese objected to its filming at St. Alphonsus Church in East LA.Candidate Matt Rodriguez weighed in on the situation, invoking Jesus' admonition to not be like hypocrites, saying "You can pray out loud...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy