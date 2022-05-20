ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEPTA police search for suspect wanted in indecent assault at Center City station

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

SEPTA police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for indecent assault inside a Center City Philadelphia station.

It happened on Monday around 8:45 a.m. at the Race-Vine Station on the 300 block of North Broad Street in Center City.

According to SEPTA Transit Police, a female victim told officers the male suspect slapped her in the buttocks in the stairwell as she was exiting the station.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect looking at the victim as she went through the turnstile gate and followed at the stairwell. He was then seen running from the stairwell after the incident.

Police say the suspect exited the station to the street level after the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

