ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NYS offers guidance to prevent heatstroke ahead of rising temperatures

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tSSv_0fksjxzA00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State agencies offer guidance to prevent heatstroke as temperatures are expected in the high 80s to above 90 degrees across the state. New Yorkers are reminded to follow extra caution and never leave children, vulnerable adults, or pets alone in a vehicle.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 23 children died last year after being left in hot cars. Since 1998, there have been 906 such fatalities in the United States they noted.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said temperatures can rise quickly, even with the windows left partially open. Unfortunately, each year, children die after being left unattended in a motor vehicle which can be prevented by following a few simple steps.

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. Even in cooler temperatures, a vehicle can heat up to a dangerous degree very quickly.

According to NHTSA, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes which is enough to kill a child left alone inside.  An outside temperature in the mid-60s can cause a vehicle’s inside temperature to rise above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, they noted.

Cares for Kids Radiothon raises $314k

NHTSA provides these steps for parents, caregivers, and passersby on how to prevent a child from suffering heatstroke.

Parents and Caregivers

  • Never leave a child or vulnerable adult in a vehicle unattended.
    • Even if the windows are partially open or the engine is running, and the air conditioning is on.
  • Make it a habit to check your entire vehicle — front and back — before locking the door and walking away.
    • Train yourself to Park, Look, Lock, or always ask yourself “Where’s Baby?”.
  • Place a personal item like a purse or briefcase in the back seat, as another reminder to look before you lock.
  • Write a note or place a stuffed animal in the passenger’s seat to remind yourself that a child is in the back seat.
  • Ask your childcare provider to call if your child doesn’t show up for care as expected.
CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge hits the streets of downtown Albany

Everyone — Including Bystanders

  • If you see a child or vulnerable adult alone in a locked car, get them out immediately and call 911.
  • A person in distress due to heat should be removed from the vehicle as quickly as possible and rapidly cooled.
  • Always lock your car doors and trunk, year-round, so children cannot get into unattended vehicles.
  • Store car keys out of a child’s reach, and teach children that a vehicle is not a play area.

A child may be attracted to a car as a place to play, and they may not understand the dangers an enclosed car can present or how to open the doors if they lock. Pets can also suffer or die from a vehicle’s inside temperature if left unattended.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

NYS bill aims to shut down puppy mill pipeline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The legislature is one step closer to ending the puppy mill pipeline in New York State. If this bill passes and gets signed into law, New York State pet stores will no longer be able to sell dogs, cats, and rabbits that come from mills. “It is a facility where profits are […]
PETS
NEWS10 ABC

State buildings go dark to help bird migration

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a new effort to reduce light pollution in order to help birds safely migrate. Buildings owned or managed by the state will be shutting off any non-essential outdoor lighting each night as part of the “Lights Out” initiative. The initiative will run […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Heatstroke#Car Keys#Air Conditioning#Nys#New Yorkers#Nhtsa#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

Indiana lawmakers enact trans sports ban with veto override

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports and join about more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years. State senators voted 32-15...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NEWS10 ABC

Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Biden spoke Tuesday night from the White House barely an...
TEXAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy