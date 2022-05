ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — A Baton Rouge teenager is missing after reportedly being swept into rough water while on a beach trip to Orange Beach, Ala. over the weekend. According to WALA FOX 10, 14-year-old Tyreke Walker was celebrating his birthday with his family when he disappeared on Saturday evening. The television station reports that Walker was swept into the water just after beach flags were upgraded from red to double red.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO