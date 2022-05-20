ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Do you make a liveable wage? Tool shows how much you need in your area

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator, a tool that allows you to determine the...

www.wearecentralpa.com

WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
WTAJ

Pavement, rock slope work to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roadwork is set to take place on Route 601 and Route 219 in Somerset County. Starting Tuesday, May 31, Charles J. Merlo, Inc. will begin milling and paving work on a pavement preservation project on Route 601 on Red Goose Road. Work is expected to occur during daytime and nighttime […]
WTAJ

Geisinger extends visiting hours, continues other COVID policies

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is extending its visitations hours for adult patients beginning May 23, the healthcare provider announced. The hours of visitation have varied and were even suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the hours last from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the limit on visitors has been lifted. Geisinger said that […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
WTAJ

Blair County Children Services to use new hiring tactics

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Blair County’s Children, Youth, and Family Services continue to find new ways of advertising to attract new hires. The department currently sits at a 37% staffing level, which is not ideal for their amount of cases. The department primarily helps those who experience child abuse, neglect, or any risk of abuse. […]
WTAJ

Learning Lamp in Somerset broke ground on new facility

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—The Acting Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary and multiple officials broke ground on the new Learning Lamp facility in Somerset. The center located on Aberdeen Drive is set to undergo a two million dollar expansion on its current facility. The new space will hold three new classrooms set to be […]
WTAJ

$2.8 million dollar preservation project to begin in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and asphalt Co., Inc, of Hollidaysburg, will begin a pavement preservation project on Tuesday, May 31. The project covers approximately 8.3 miles on Route 1006 (Ritchey Road) and Route 4016 (Bethel Hollow Road). The project includes pavement preservation, guide […]
WTAJ

Penn Highlands Healthcare breaks ground on new facility

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, representatives from Penn Highlands Healthcare broke ground on a new healthcare building that will be located in State College. The $70 million, technologically advanced hospital and medical office were described as “patient-centric” healthcare buildings. CEO Steven Fontaine said Penn Highlands State College will offer similar services to other […]
WTAJ

DuBois man pleads guilty in multi-county meth ring

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man that was one of 47 defendants charged in a drug trafficking ring from California to Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty in federal court. Brent Coder, 55, pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws related to a 9-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of […]
WTAJ

Woman wanted for theft in State College area

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking to identify a woman for her alleged involvement in a theft. On Friday, May 14, police said the pictured woman is believed to have stolen a wallet from a vehicle in the State College area. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact […]
WTAJ

CamTran bus services closed for Memorial Day

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — CamTran announced there will be no bus services in Cambria County Monday due to Memorial Day. Regularly scheduled bus service will resume Tuesday, May 31. CamTran said it would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day holiday.
WTAJ

Summer Block PAWty to kick off in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a three-year hiatus, the Humane Society of Cambria County will once again host its Summer Block PAWty fundraiser at the shelter in June. On June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Humane Society of Cambria County will help the community kick off summer with an evening of fun, live […]
WTAJ

Geisinger unveils new program to combat staff shortages

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– In order to ease some of the staffing shortages hitting the healthcare industry, Geisinger has announced a new program. The hospital is launching a travel nurse program in order to address the staffing challenges it faces across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. When it first launches, the program will focus on the inpatient […]
WGAL

Trucks keep hitting a Harrisburg bridge, but a fix may be difficult

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's a common occurrence in Harrisburg: a truck hitting the bridge over Front Street, causing traffic tie-ups for hours. If the problem keeps happening, is there anything that can be done to fix it?. "Serious risk. It gets a little scary here," Harrisburg project manager Percy...
HARRISBURG, PA

