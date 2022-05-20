IF ALL too often you find yourself scouring the department store’s cosmetic shelves clinging onto tiny free samples, or trawling the internet in a bid to bag the latest beauty must-haves, then you need to get your hands on a beauty subscription box.

Imagine receiving a perfectly packaged bundle of the best beauty products every single month. We’re talking beautifully scented body wash, hair accessories, liquid lipsticks, game-changing highlighters, fab fragrances — you name it; they’ve boxed it.

It’s like having a miniature team of beauty experts arriving at your door, just to make sure you’ve got the right shade of lip before leaving the house.

Sounds glorious, right? We’ve found the 15 best beauty subscription boxes to buy in 2022, so you don’t have to...

1. Allure Beauty Box

Sign up to Allure Beauty Box, $23/month - here

If you’re particular about the beauty products you invest in, let us introduce you to the Allure Beauty Box.

Each month you’ll receive six, or more, products handpicked by the brand’s very own renowned editors – so you can guarantee they pass the quality test.

With beauty favorites from U Beauty, Christophe Robi and First Aid Beauty plus free gifts from Rare Beauty and Topicals in the May box, you’ll have everything you need to dazzle.

2. Glossybox

Sign up to Glossybox, $21/month - here

Ah, the pastel pink box of dreams. Glossybox parcels up five fabulous beauty products in each of its pretty monthly subscription boxes, so you can sample some of the world’s best skincare, hair, and makeup brands.

Most of the products are full size, but you’ll also find a few luxury sample products thrown in, too – perfect for your handbag.

If you’re a loyal subscriber, you’ll notice Glossybox also occasionally features sassy limited-edition boxes, featuring collabs with big-name brands like MAC and Fenty. At just $21 a month, we call that a bargain!

3. Skin + Me

Sign up to Skin + Me, $24.99/month - here

If you suffer from acne or hyperpigmentation, these dermatologist-approved and personalised skincare solutions will leave you glowing.

Scientifically driven Skin + Me designs tailored treatment plans complete with prescription-strength ingredients that get to work on your skin.

With treatment solutions for skin aging, clear spots, blackheads and acne, melasma, rosacea, and more, simply take an online consultation and let the experts do the rest.

4. Beauty Pie

Sign up to Beauty Pie, $59/annually - here

If you’re partial to the occasional beauty splurge (we’re all guilty) but want to start saving the pennies, we’ve found your solution.

A membership to Beauty Pie allows you to lap up the latest luxury beauty products without spending big bucks. It's just $59 for the entire year (although you have to spend extra money on the products).

The box is pretty in pink (we’re obsessed) and filled with head-to-toe beauty, skincare, body care, hair accessories, candles, and more. It's sure to save you a small fortune.

5. Walmart Beauty Box

Sign up to Walmart Beauty Box, $6.98/quarter - here

If you’re on a budget but like to treat yourself to the latest beauty buys, Walmart hears you and delivers.

This subscription box is FREE — all you have to do is sign up and pay $6.98 for shipping to be the proud recipient of a handful of drugstore products, from makeup to skin and haircare, dropped on your doorstep.

Now that’s a beauty hack we can get behind.

6. Cohorted Beauty Box

Sign up to Cohorted Beauty Box, $39.99/month - here

The epitome of sustainable luxury, the Cohorted Beauty Box features five premium beauty, skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and fragrance products each month.

The vision? To provide busy, multi-tasking women with quality products they can use on the go, with each handpicked item personally approved by in-house experts.

Teaming up with exclusive brands including Elemis, Laura Mercier, Huda Beauty, and more, you’re guaranteed to receive products worth a minimum of £100+.

7. TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box

Sign up to Therabox Self Care Subscription Box, $30.99/month - here

We all need a little TLC now and again, which is where Therabox's Self Care Subscription steps in.

These thoughtful boxes are like receiving a big squishy hug, packed with everything you need to boost happiness.

The theme and products in each Therabox vary from month to month, meaning each delivery is a total surprise.

Discover a host of wellness products from aromatherapy to organic beauty, pretty journals, pamper kits, candles, and more.

Sounds like the perfect night in!

8. Billie

Sign up to Billie, $10/month - here

If achieving that silky smooth shave with your razor isn’t quite cutting it (pardon the pun), then you’ll want to get your hands on Billie’s.

Crowned as one of the best razors on the shelf, the brand’s coveted Razor Starter Kit features a 5-blade razor wrapped in comforting aloe moisturizer, four refill blades, and a magnetic holder.

With additional products such as whipped shave cream, travel cases, and blissful body lotions available, you’ll be all set to slink off into the sunset…

9. Skylar Scent Club

Sign up to Skylar Scent Club, $20/month - here

Whether you’re still searching for that signature scent or you want something that won’t irritate your skin, Skylar Scent Club has got you covered (literally).

Discover its range of clean, hypoallergenic perfumes and land yourself a limited-edition rollerball.

Not sure what you’re looking for? Take the online quiz and let the scent specialists figure it out it for you! Look forward to receiving your personalized scent every month, or feel free to skip a month if you're not feeling it.

10. Birchbox

Sign up to Birchbox, $15/month - here

Ever wish you could just sample a selection of beauty products at home and then only buy your favorites? Well, Birchbox has hit the nail on the head and provided just that.

Each month, subscribers can try a handful of the best beauty, skin, and hair products personalized to their needs, without so much as leaving the sofa.

Once you’ve found the one (or should we say ones, since we’re sure you’ll fall in love with most of their products) simply shop for the full-size beauty products at The Birchbox Shop.

To be honest, the beautifully designed keepsake box is a gift that keeps on giving in itself…

11. FabFitFun

Sign up to FabFitFun, $49.99/quarter - here

This one is for the wellness warriors out there. A subscription box with a bang, FabFitFun does exactly what it says on the tin, boxing up a variety of beauty, wellness, and lifestyle goodies guaranteed to make you feel like a total goddess.

Each box includes eight to ten full sized products covering practically everything you could imagine, from skipping ropes to stemless wine glasses, face masks, dressing gowns, blusher, and beyond.

Going swimming? Got a lunch date? Hitting the gym? With FabFitFun, you’re ready for wherever the day takes you.

12. The Beem Box

Sign up to The Beem Box, $39.95/month - here

This is the perfect beauty subscription box to suit black and brown skin types.

The Beem Box is your go-to source for top beauty-related products suitable for darker shades, featuring full-size beauty products sure to last.

Pamper yourself with poppin’ eyeshadows, lip gloss, bronzers, and beyond for just $39.95 a month.

13. The Detox Box

Sign up to The Detox Box, $42.95/month - here

We’re all for sustainable beauty, and The Detox Box is a game-changer for sourcing the best green beauty products on the market.

Ethically sourced and cruelty-free, each product has strict ingredient standards to ensure top performance – plus, all items are tried and tested by experts before posting.

14. BoxyCharm

Sign up to BoxyCharm, $28/month - here

With premium beauty products worth up to $505 in each monthly box (no, they haven’t been individually dipped in gold), it’s no wonder BoxyCharm is so popular, with a healthy following of 2.6 million on Instagram!

With BoxyCharm, you make the rules. Choose from a variety of boxes featuring the BoxyCharm box containing five full-size products (worth up to $195), BoxyCharm Premium Box (worth up to $250), or go all-in with BoxyCharm Luxe Edition (worth up to $505).

With products from big-name brands including Elemis, Iconic, Amika, and more, you’re sure to look like Royalty.

15. Medusa’s Makeup Box

Sign up to Medusa's Makeup Box, $16.95/month - here

Searching for vegan beauty products can be time-consuming, but luckily for you, Medusa’s Makeup Box does all the picking and prepping for you.

That’s right, this stylish brand creates vegan and cruelty-free products without scrimping on quality, so you can wear your favorite brands knowing they are made ethically.

A variety of subscription types mean you’re sure to find a plan that suits you, plus the extensive selection of add-ons is sure to tempt you, too!

What is a beauty subscription box?

A beauty subscription box is the ultimate treat for anyone seeking a regular source of beauty products.

Generally provided on a monthly or annual basis, these curated boxes contain the very latest beauty, skincare, and hair products from a variety of big-name brands and are sent directly to your door for a subscription fee.

From wellness to fragrances and straight-up beauty items, there’s something for everyone.

How much are subscription boxes?

The cost of subscription boxes differs based on the nature of the product, how often you wish to receive the boxes, and which size box you decide on (if provided the option).

You can snap up everything from this Walmart Beauty Box for just a $5 shipping fee, right up to more luxurious subscriptions for $59+.

What is the best beauty subscription box?

There are hundreds of beauty boxes available, all catering to different niches, but we believe we’ve found some of the very best.

Covering everything from wellness to vegan beauty products, self-care boxes, fragrance subscriptions and beyond – we’ve listed our favorites below:

Are beauty subscription boxes worth it?

If you’re a cosmetics fan who regularly buys the latest beauty products, a subscription box can save you a whole lot of money.

Instead of scouring the shelves or browsing for hours online and paying top prices, you can pay an affordable fee every month for the very best (full sized and sample) items to be delivered straight to your door.