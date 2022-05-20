ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Prosecutors Obtain Conviction for Criminally Negligent Homicide Against Man Who Convinced Woman to Kill Herself While he Watched

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors obtain a conviction for criminally negligent homicide against a man who convinced a Knoxville woman to kill herself while he watched. District Attorney Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit says...

A Knox County Student Arrested and Charged Following a Controversial Social Media Post

A Gibbs High School Student is arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after threatening to shoot everyone following comments from a social media post. A 16-year-old student posted a video containing racial slurs. Several students saw the video and threatened to hurt him and his girlfriend who was not involved in the video. The suspect retaliated by making a threat to shoot everyone.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
An Escaped Knox County Inmate is Back in Custody

An escaped inmate is back in custody. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler says 29 year-old Phillip Doane was caught with the assistance of the Knoxville Police Department after escaping a facility on Maloneyville Road yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. Doane is incarcerated for a violation of probation and aggravated domestic assault.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Knoxville Police Asking for Help to Find a Missing Kingsport Man

Knoxville Police asking for help to find a missing Kingsport man. KPD along with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for Jeremy Stout from Kingsport who was last seen May 7th. He told his mother that he was taking a Greyhound bus from the Knoxville station on Cherry Street...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Medic Regional Blood Center Inviting Donors to Parrot Head Week and a Chance at Free Burgers

MEDIC is kicking off the summer season with the annual Parrot Head Week from May 23rd – 27th at all donor centers and mobile drives. Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Margaritaville. Additionally, all donors are automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge. MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Athens donor center on Monday, the Crossville center on Tuesday, and the Ailor and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday. Barry Jolly will perform live on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue center from 11 AM to 2 PM.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Lipscomb & Burns Named Semifinalists for Golden Spikes Award

CARY, N.C. – Tennessee was one of just five schools to have multiple players named semifinalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Tuesday afternoon. Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and freshman pitcher Chase Burns were both named to the 31-man list of semifinalists for the...
CARY, NC
Baseball Preview: #1 Vols Begin Postseason Play at SEC Tournament in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. – No. 1/1 Tennessee begins postseason play Wednesday evening at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The Vols will play either No. 8 seed Vanderbilt or No. 9 seed Ole Miss on the SEC Network in Game 7 of the tournament at Hoover Met Stadium. Due to potential of weather delays, the time of first pitch is TBD. Check the SEC’s website for the most up-to-date information regarding game times.
HOOVER, AL

